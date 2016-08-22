“At Philips, we strive for the highest quality of our products and services. When dealing with medical devices the regulations and standards one needs to meet are more stringent and explicit.

“Chronic diseases are one of the world’s most important healthcare problems, and are expected to become an even larger issue in the future. Currently around 80 percent of all non communicable chronic diseases could be prevented by simple interventions or changes to one’s daily routine. We want to help people realise that, with our help, they can take charge and significantly influence their health and well-being. “We are working on propositions which aim to alter the lifestyle habits of people who are at risk of getting cardiovascular disease or those who are already at that stage. The Philips Health Watch allows users to track their habits and keep an eye on their vital signs so they can maintain healthy lifestyle behaviours. Connecting multiple health measurement devices to our apps and programs puts us in a position to create solutions tailored to the individual’s needs, such as achieving tangible and sustainable behavioural change.



“One of the novelties of our propositions is that we are preparing wearables and smartphone apps for the medical domain. “Something that is vital when working in quality is remaining abreast of progression. Our multidisciplinary teams meet every morning to discuss where we are with our tasks, what problems we are facing and where improvements need to be made. It is very important that everyone remains aware of issues and developments as projects evolve so we can find solutions together. “One of the most exciting aspects of working for Philips is being able to interact and work with teams of world-class experts and engineers who are the best in their respective fields. The quality of our products is the result of everybody’s hard work, and it’s brilliant being surrounded by people that I can rely on and trust.