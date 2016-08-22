Working in the Post Market Surveillance department, we are all responsible for everything we do, no matter how big or small, to ensure everything we do is right and every right thing we do is done right. Some of these include increasing customer satisfaction with a high level of service, and ensuring we respond to customer feedback within a reasonable response time. The feedback we receive, both positive and negative, has provided valuable insights into the quality and characteristics of our products. Through our passion for improving the quality of lives by producing high quality and innovative solutions, we work closely with other departments and if errors are found, we will correct them and make sure all behaviours follow regulations. We do not compromise anything that is related to quality regulations. I love it that the concept of “Doing the right things right” is also in line with my personality. I tend to do things in order and people doing the right things. With this happening at Philips, it helps to dictate which direction to go and what processes to use to ensure we are on the right track. The journey hasn’t been easy but it’s good to know we are all travelling in the same direction for amazing things to happen. Philips believes in working healthy, and living healthy. During my pregnancy, we were moving offices and we were given the flexibility to work from home to protect us from the renovating environment. In addition to that, we each have an air purifier on our tables. It’s these little details that made me feel better about the health of my baby. Everything at Philips seems to lead to happiness. It is virtually found at every corner, whether it’s from your work, the people here, the culture, the environment, etc. It is definitely something that makes it easier for me to contribute towards our vision of improving the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2025 through meaningful technology innovation.