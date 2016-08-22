One of the most pleasing aspects of working for Philips is that everyone within the business recognises that quality is a vital necessity.
Name: Hugo Weusten Position: Senior Director of Quality & Regulatory Systems, IGT Systems Joined Philips: August 2014
Name: Hugo Weusten
Position: Senior Director of Quality & Regulatory Systems, IGT Systems
Joined Philips: August 2014
As the head of Q&R, my role is to always assure that quality & compliance remains at the top of agenda in our business. To me it is key to see that processes, products and people’s behaviours are in balance, taking the business needs always into consideration without any compromise to Quality, to achieve the best results in everything we do.
Philips has always prioritised quality in its products, but we are continually striving to develop systems that go over and above what is expected. We don’t want people to think of us as a manufacturer of healthcare tech, we want them to regard us as the preferred manufacturer, the benchmark, the best partner to work with.
When it comes to designing and fashioning technology that is as pioneering as ours, guaranteeing quality is something we have to take extremely seriously. As an organisation our aim is to care for people, to improve and save lives, and we can only achieve those ambitious goals by ensuring that everything we do is done to the highest possible standard in order to exceed on our customers expectations.
One of the most pleasing aspects of working for Philips is that everyone within the business recognises that quality is a vital necessity. Every employee I’ve met, no matter their role, is dedicated to doing the very best they can, and that integrated attitude makes my job a lot easier.
In the two years I’ve been here we have accomplished a lot. We are producing innovative technologies that make a real difference to people’s lives, but there’s still so much more we as a business partner have to offer. I’m very proud of the work Philips is doing, and I am honoured to be a part of it.
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