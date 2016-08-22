As a Senior Quality Systems Manager, I am responsible for establishing and maintaining quality systems for our medical imaging products in China. It is a key part in manufacturing medical devices. The right quality systems ensure your products meet the needs of your target market. There are many regulators in different countries setting the regulations and standards for the medical device industry, such as FDA in the USA and CFDA in China. We are responsible for developing China-adaptable quality systems by combining different regulations in different markets before executing them within Philips China and monitoring the market at all times.

The work we do in Philips Q&R is precise and professional. We hire the best talents for the position and we do not set limits for specific academic backgrounds. Take my team for example, we have colleagues from all walks of life who have studied different subjects such as engineering, humanities and science. We believe it is more important that one has an influential mind to set industrial rules and solve any problems in the Chinese medical device industry.



Someone asked me before if I ever get bored or does it get tedious dealing with quality supervision and regulations every day at Q&R. I can honestly say that by striving for perfection in every single detail keeps me fulfilled. The work at Philips Q&R also makes me focus more on the quality of life and to better prepare for the future. Because of what we do at Q&R, I will also influence my family and friends with the knowledge I have gained from working here.



When it comes to healthcare, technology advances incredibly fast, and for me that’s very exciting. It means we are always striving to go one step further, and are constantly pushing to enhance all aspects of our products. By setting the standards for the industry and making an impact on more and more people around the world, this makes me extremely proud to tell people I work at Philips Q&R.