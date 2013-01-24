2.1 To place an Order you must be 18 years of age or over, be accessible by telephone and have a valid email address.

2.2 You may place an order by filling in the order form on the Web Site after logging into or creating your personal account and clicking on the appropriate submission button.

Philips will not accept orders placed in any way other than those listed above.

2.3 When you place your order, Philips will issue you with a Web Order Number. Philips will do this via the Web Site. Please note that such a Web Order Number is supplied for reference purposes only and does not constitute our acceptance of your order.

2.4 By placing an order, you make an offer to us to purchase the Products you have selected on these terms and conditions. Philips may or may not accept your offer at our discretion or may reduce the number of Products we accept to deliver to you. However, orders submitted by you are binding on you and cannot be cancelled after order submission.

2.5 If Philips accepts your order, Philips will notify you of our acceptance by issuing an order confirmation. Philips will send your order confirmation to you by e-mail. The order confirmation will be effective as of the date on which the order confirmation is sent to you. If Philips cannot accept your order, Philips will attempt to contact you by email, telephone or post.

2.6 Please note that the on-screen display of the colours or designs of products may differ from the actual appearance or size of products offered on the Web Site.

