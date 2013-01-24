You can return your product for free within 45 days from purchase. Simply follow the below steps. Do you need to exchange or return a spare part? Please contact us instead.

1) Contact Philips Online Store Call Center for requesting a refund, reporting details for refund requests (damaged, unsatisfied, wrong delivering etc.) - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-9pm EST, M-F.

2) The call center will send you the return order number and shipping label for the product to be returned (the shipping label is only needed if you choose FedEx as shipping carrier)

3) When the returned product is received, a return confirmation email will be sent to you

4) Once the returned product is received and checked, the refund is going to be issued and a refund confirmation email will be sent to you

5) The refunded amount will be transferred to the original card that was used to purchase that product.

Please note: we will refund the relevant part of the purchase price for that product together with the shipping cost you paid. Please ensure you send all original parts.