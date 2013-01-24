Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Returns

    Back

    Ordering

    Delivery

    Payment

    Returns

    Returns

    How do I return a product?

    You can return your product for free within 45 days from purchase. Simply follow the below steps. Do you need to exchange or return a spare part? Please contact us instead.

     

    1) Contact Philips Online Store Call Center for requesting a refund, reporting details for refund requests (damaged, unsatisfied, wrong delivering etc.) - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-9pm EST, M-F.

    2) The call center will send you the return order number and shipping label for the product to be returned (the shipping label is only needed if you choose FedEx as shipping carrier)

    3) When the returned product is received, a return confirmation email will be sent to you

    4) Once the returned product is received and checked, the refund is going to be issued and a refund confirmation email will be sent to you 

    5) The refunded amount will be transferred to the original card that was used to purchase that product. 

     

    Please note: we will refund the relevant part of the purchase price for that product together with the shipping cost you paid. Please ensure you send all original parts. 

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No
    What are the return conditions?
    Not completely happy with your purchase? No problem. You can return your order within the first 45 days. The product must be returned clean and in its entirety, together with its original packaging.

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No
    What shall I do if the product is defective?
    In the unlikely event that you have a defective product, you have the right to return it within the Return Guarantee period. Please keep all the packaging materials, accessories and warranty information that accompanies your product as this may be needed should there be a fault. If you choose to return the product, please always contact the Philips Online Store Call Center by phone - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-9pm EST, M-F. The advisor will help you with the necessary steps.

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No
    What shall I do if the product was damaged in transit?
    If the carton or contents have been damaged in transit, you can return the item(s) to us within Return Guarantee period for exchange.
    Please check that your order is correct at the time of delivery, make sure that the product carton is sealed and unopened. If you are unhappy with the state of delivery, please do not accept it and ask for the delivery agent to return the products to us. Please always contact the Philips Online Store Call Center by phone - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-9pm EST, M-F. An advisor will help you with the necessary steps.

    Was this information useful?

    Yes
    No
    Back to top

    Subscribe  to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Discover
    MyPhilips

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register now

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us
    Back to top