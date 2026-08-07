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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
In stock at Philips (6)
In stock at Philips
Price
$ 0.00
Rating
Series
OneBlade Intimate (2)
Features
100% waterproof (1)
Beard length
Up to 5 mm (1)
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