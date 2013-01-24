Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Right by your side, along every step of your breastfeeding journey

    Breast pumps and breastfeeding products

     

    The Philips Avent breastfeeding range is designed to support you through every step of your breastfeeding journey. Whether you want to develop your milk supply, take care of your breasts, or simply fit more into your day, our manual and electric breast pumps and breast care accessories make breastfeeding easier.

    Find the breastfeeding support you need

    Support steps: Learn about breastfeeding

    Prepare

    Learn about breastfeeding
    Support steps: get off to a great start with your breastfeeding

    Birth

    Get off to a great start
    Support steps: give your breasts excellent care for breastfeeding

    Early weeks

    Give your breasts excellent care
    Support steps: find more flexibility with our breastfeeding products

    Keep going

    Find more flexibility
    Prepare for your breastfeeding journey

    Learn about breastfeeding


    Your body is beautifully designed to breastfeed, but that doesn't mean you have to do it all alone. Feel more confident about breastfeeding by learning all the essentials — from how to prepare right through to handling bumps in the road.

    How to prepare for breastfeeding

    Answers to your top 10 breastfeeding questions

    A quick guide to taking care of your breasts

    The breastfeeding mom’s guide to expressing milk

    Days after birth

    Get off to 
    a good start

     

    The first few days after birth play a big role in determining your milk supply. The more you stimulate your breasts, the easier it will be to get milk flowing and build up your supply.

    Philips Avent Double Electric Breastfeeding set

    Double Electric Breast Pump

    More milk in less time
    Suggested retail price: $199.99
    Philips AVENT Single electric breast pump

    Single electric breast pump

    Pump anytime, anywhere
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $136.99
    Philips Avent manual breast pump

    Manual breast pump

    Easy on-the-go use
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $44.99
    timeline establishment image

    Give your breasts excellent care

     

    You might experience a few bumps in the road in the early days. Having the right tools to soothe and protect your breasts makes it easier to stay comfortable and continue breastfeeding.

    Philips AVENT nipple protector

    Nipple protector

    Shield sore nipples
    Suggested retail price: $7.99
    Philips AVENT nipplette

    Nipplette

    Correct inverted nipples
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $49.99
    timeline maintaining image

    Find more flexibility

     

    Whether you're going back to work, or just want to fit a little extra into your day, there are easy ways to keep giving your baby the benefits of breast milk when you can't be there.

    Philips Avent double electric breast pump

    Double electric breast pump

    More milk in less time
    Suggested retail price: $199.99
    Philips Avent breastfeeding milk storage cups

    Storage cups

    Keep your milk safe
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $14.99
    Philips Avent breast care pads

    Avent breast pads

    Ultra comfort and confidence
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $11.99
    Manual breast pump

    Manual breast pump

    Single electric breast pump

    Single electric breast pump

    Double electric breast pump

    Double electric breast pump

    Easy on-the-go use
    Need something light-weight and portable? Our Manual breast pump is handbag friendly and handy for moms who plan to express occasionally.
    • Soft massage cushion, gently stimulates milk flow
    • More comfortable expressing position, no need to lean forward
    • Easy to set up, express and clean
    • Lightweight and portable, for easy expression on the go
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $44.99
    Pump anytime, anywhere
    Our single electric breast pump is an everyday all-rounder for at home, or at work.
    • Soft massage cushion, gently stimulates milk flow
    • More comfortable expressing position, no need to lean forward
    • Easy to set up, express and clean
    • Lightweight and portable, for easy expression on the go
    • 4 settings for personalized use
    • Quiet motor, for discrete expression
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $136.99
    More milk in less time
    Efficiency is the double breast pump's middle name. Our double electric breast pump is an everyday all-rounder for at home, or at work and allows you to express more milk in less time compared to single pumping.
    • Soft massage cushion, gently stimulates milk flow
    • More comfortable expressing position, no need to lean forward 
    • Easy to set up, express and clean
    • Lightweight and portable, for easy expression on the go
    • 4 settings for personalized use
    • Quiet motor, for discrete expression
    Suggested retail price: $199.99

    Do you want to learn more about breastfeeding?

     

    Download the Philips Avent Breastfeeding Guide to learn all about the essentials, from how your baby already knows how to breastfeed to what to do in the moment of feeding.

    Join the list & get 15% off your Philips Avent purchase!

     

    Sign up for our newsletter to receive

    15% off your first Philips Avent purchase and free, personalized advice!

    *Clinical study carried out on 110 mothers in UK, USA, Russia and China in March 2016, showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor.

    Philips Avent is committed to supporting parents and their babies, to provide the best for their child’s healthy development. We do this through evidence-based products and service innovations that parents and their babies can rely upon. We aim to support parents in the feeding choice they have made for their babies. 

     

    We believe that breastmilk is the best nutrition for newborns infant and we are fully aligned with the aims and goals of the World Health Organization’s Code (WHO, 1981). Supporting breastfeeding is at the core of our mission and strategy. We welcome ongoing dialogue and partnership in relation to our commitment and support of breastfeeding.
