Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Products
    banner masthead image

    Kitchen Appliances  - Airfryers, Indoor Grills, Blenders & More

    Discover Philips Kitchen Appliances for your meal preparation and cooking needs from chopping and juicing to grilling and baking.  Make healthier, delicious meals at home every day.

    See all food preparation products
    See all cooking products

    The Philips Kitchen Appliance Collection 

    philips airfryer

    Airfryer Collection

    The healthy way to fry! Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    Pastamaker image

    Pasta Maker Collection

    Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 18 minutes or less!

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    Grill image

    Smoke-less Indoor Grill

    Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke.

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    multicooker image

    Soup Maker

    Healthy, homemade soup in 18 minutes!

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    multicooker image

    Multi Cooker

    Create healthy meals at the touch of a button. 

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    Hand Blender

    Hand Blender

    Consistently healthy, tasty dishes in no time.

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    Micro Juicer

    Micro Juicer

    Enjoy a variety of nutritious juices from fruits and vegetables everyday.

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    Chopper product

    Multi Chopper

    Perfectly chopped garden-fresh ingredients for flavorful, tasty dishes.

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    Accessories apr

    Kitchen Appliance Accessories

    Discover the versatile dishes you can make at home with our range of Kitchen Appliance accessories.

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    Gordon Ramsay Philips Airfryer

    Homemade Chicken Barley Soup

    We teamed up with Bob’s Red Mill to create this delicious Chicken Barley Soup in the Philips Multi Cooker.  The perfect meal for dinner this fall.  

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    View recipe
    Gordon Ramsay Philips Airfryer

    Easy, Breezy Fresh Pasta

    Making fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier.

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    Learn more
    whiskey bacon burger thumb image

    Juicy Bacon Burgers

    Try these flavorful Whiskey Bacon Burgers on the Smoke-less Grill rain or shine.

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    The healthy way to fry!  Get the taste you love without the guilt.

    Learn more

    View recipe

    Subscribe to receive emails from Philips - Don’t miss out!

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us