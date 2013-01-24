Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Showerproof body groomer

    Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Showerproof body groomer
    BG7030/49


    The Bodygroom 7000's unique dual-sided design allows you to switch effortlessly between a four-directional shaver and an adjustable-length trimmer. This premium groomer is also showerproof, with 80 minutes of lithium-ion-powered runtime.

     

    Full-body trim & shave

    Our most advanced body groomer

    • 4-directional pivoting shaver
    • 80 min runtime, 1-hour charge
    • Unique dual-sided design

    Full-Body Groomer & Trimmer

    Our most advanced bodygroomer

     
    • 4-directional pivoting shaver
    • Integrated, adjustable trimmer
    • 80 min runtime, 1-hour charge
    • Unique dual-sided design
    Shave or trim all body zones

    Confidently shave or trim all body zones with one tool


    Conveniently shave and trim below the neck. Easily switch between shaving and trimming, and adjust trim lengths without changing attachments. Designed as a safe and comfortable grooming solution for back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin area and legs.
    The four-directional pivoting shaver

    For a close and comfortable body shave


    The four-directional pivoting shaver adapts to the contours of your body for a smooth, close and comfortable shave.
    Fully water-resistant

    Easy to use and clean, while wet or dry


    Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. Trimming performance may be better on dry hair, as wet hair tends to stick to the body.

    5 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

    5 year warranty offer

    80 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge


    Advanced lithium-ion battery delivers maximum power for high performance cutting. Longer lasting run-time than any other rechargeable battery. Up to 80 minute run time. Fully charges in 1 hour. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full. Now with a direct charge- no charging stand needed!
