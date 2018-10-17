Home
      Pasta Maker

      Homemade pasta in just 3 easy steps

      Image of airfryer

      Measure


      Add your favorite ingredients, choose your pasta and hit “go”!
      Image of airfryer front side

      Extrude


      The Philips Pasta maker can exert 1600lb of force during extrusion. Your fresh pasta is on the way!
      Image of airfryer accessories

      Enjoy


      Cook, serve and enjoy your fresh and healthy homemade pasta!
      pasta varieties banner

      Make an endless variety of pasta and noodles


      Choose from a variety of shapes: spaghetti, penne, fettucine, lasagna/dumpling, tagliatelle, pappardelle, angel hair, thick spaghetti/ramen, shells, paccheri, macaroni and rigatoni
      Masthead banner image

      The Pasta Maker at a glance.

      Powerful extrusion icon

      Autokneading

      Takes the effort out of pasta-making. Just put in your ingredients, press a button, and let the Pasta Maker do all the work.
      Auto-weighing icon

      Easy to clean

      Specially designed cleaning tools matching the shaping discs make cleaning an easy one-push job.
      Pasta shape icon

      4 pasta shapes

      Make your favorite pasta and noodles like ravioli, lasagna, dumplings, fettucine, spaghetti, penne, and xi mian. With the Pasta Maker, the choice is yours!
      One pound icon

      Up to 1lb

      The Pasta Maker can create up to 600 grams of pasta in one go – that's enough for 6 servings!
      white pasta


      Enjoy a variety of       personalized fresh homemade pasta fast!

      HR2375/06


      Pasta Maker Plus

      Be the first to review this item

      Explore Details

      Enjoy a variety of delicious pastas and noodles 

       

      Combine different shapes, flours, and flavors to create endless variety of pastas suited to your tastes and dietary preferences. Check out a few recipes to get you started!

      Spinach
      spaghetti

      Gluten free  chickpea
      tagliatelle

      Ricotta spinach
      ravioli

      Beetroot
      fettuccini

      Spinach spaghetti

      Spinach spaghetti video mobile

      Chickpea tagliatelle

      Chickpea tagliatelle video mobile

      Ricotta spinach ravioli

      Ricotta spinach ravioli video mobile

      Beetroot fettuccini

      Beetroot fettuccini video mobile

      Which pasta maker is for you?

      Preparation time for 250g pasta (2-3 servings)
      • Under 10 minutes
      • Under 18 minutes

      Auto-weighing technology
      • yes
      • no

      Powerful extrusion technology
      • yes
      • no

      Fully automatic
      • yes
      • yes

      Shaping disks for pasta variety
      • 8
      • 4

      Pasta capacity in 1 go
      • 600 gram
      • 400 gram

      Dimensions
      • (LxWxH): 343x215x315 mm
      • (LxWxH): 346x135x287 mm

      Weight
      • 6,9 kg
      • 4,7 kg

      Recipe book
      • yes
      • yes

      Easy cleaning
      • All removable parts are dishwasher safe
      • All removable parts are dishwasher safe

