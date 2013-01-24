Our comforting range was designed based on our deep understanding of how babies suckle and soothe.





ultra soft: Our super soft, flexible shield follows the shape of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and causing less skin irritation.

ultra air: Featuring 4 extra large air holes, the lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow so your baby's sensitive skin stays drier while soothing.

ultra air night: Ultra air night has extra large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft & dry, and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are out.

ultra air 18m+: Ultra air 18m+ is a lightweight pacifier with an extra firm nipple that respects growing teeth and gums, so it’s ideal for growing toddlers.

Soothie: Our one-piece pacifier made with medical grade silicone is used by doctors and nurses to calm newborns in hospitals.