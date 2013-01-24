Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Free shipping
2-5 business day delivery
30 days return guarantee
Our comforting range was designed based on our deep understanding of how babies suckle and soothe.
ultra soft: Our super soft, flexible shield follows the shape of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and causing less skin irritation.
ultra air: Featuring 4 extra large air holes, the lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow so your baby's sensitive skin stays drier while soothing.
ultra air night: Ultra air night has extra large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft & dry, and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are out.
ultra air 18m+: Ultra air 18m+ is a lightweight pacifier with an extra firm nipple that respects growing teeth and gums, so it’s ideal for growing toddlers.
Soothie: Our one-piece pacifier made with medical grade silicone is used by doctors and nurses to calm newborns in hospitals.
Ultra Air: Skin Stays Drier
Maximum Air Flow
Ultra Soft: The softest soother
Flexible Shield For A Comfortable Fit
Sign up for our newsletter to receive
15% off your first Philips Avent purchase and free, personalized advice!
A little bit of comfort goes a long way when you’re getting to know the world. Our range of orthodontic pacifiers is designed to comfort your baby naturally—every step of the way. Of course, comfort is personal, so you’ll find a wide variety of pacifiers to suit your baby’s unique needs. From newborn to toddler, glow-in-the-dark to extra airflow, and endless cute designs, Philips Avent has a little bit of comfort for every baby's needs.
* 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
** Sterilizing/carrying case comes with ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers only.
*** Philips Avent ultra air, ultra soft and Soothie come with a silky soft silicone tip.
1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.