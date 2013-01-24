Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Comfort for
    every step of the way

    Philips Avent Pacifiers and Soothie Snuggle

    Our orthodontic pacifiers in a nutshell

    nipple acceptence image

    98%* nipple acceptance

    suckling comfort image

    Soft silicone nipple***

    BPA free image

    Orthodontic, BPA free, taste & odor-free nipple

    easy sterilizing image

    Sterilizer case for sterilizing in the microwave**

    Our comforting range was designed based on our deep understanding of how babies suckle and soothe.

    ultra soft: Our super soft, flexible shield follows the shape of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and causing less skin irritation.

     

    ultra air: Featuring 4 extra large air holes, the lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow so your baby's sensitive skin stays drier while soothing.

     

    ultra air night: Ultra air night has extra large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft & dry, and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are out.

     

    ultra air 18m+: Ultra air 18m+ is a lightweight pacifier with an extra firm nipple that respects growing teeth and gums, so it’s ideal for growing toddlers.

     

    Soothie: Our one-piece pacifier made with medical grade silicone is used by doctors and nurses to calm newborns in hospitals.

    Read more about our pacifiersClose

    Pacifiers

    Snuggle pacifier holders

    0-6 months

    Philips Avent ultra soft 0-6 months
    ultra soft
    For greater comfort
    Philips Avent ultra air 0-6 months
    ultra air
    For extra airflow to baby’s sensitive skin
    Philips Avent Soothie 0-3+ months
    Soothie
    0-3m, 3-18m
    The choice of doctors and nurses in hospitals nationwide
    Explore the range 

    6-18 months

    Philips Avent ultra soft 6-18 months
    ultra soft
    For greater comfort
    Philips Avent ultra air 6-18 months
    ultra air
    For extra airflow to baby’s sensitive skin
    Philips Avent ultra air night 6-18 months
    ultra air night
    Easy to find in the dark
    Explore the range 

    18 months +

    Philips Avent ultra air 18+ months
    ultra air
    Perfect for growing teeth and gums
    Explore the range 

    Meet snuggle ›

    Pacifiers

    Snuggle pacifier holders

    Soothie snuggle

    More comfort from every cuddle
    Our new Philips Avent Snuggle is a soft, lightly-weighted plush pacifier holder that attaches to Soothies or pacifiers with ring handles. The Snuggle not only keeps the pacifier close by, but will be a friendly, first companion to comfort your baby. Your little one will love to snuggle with any four of our adorable characters: Giraffe, Monkey, Elephant, or Seal.

    See all snuggle animals

    Philips Avent Soothie snuggle
    Explore ›
    Philips Avent Soothie snuggle
    Explore ›
    Philips Avent Soothie snuggle
    Explore ›
    Philips Avent Soothie snuggle
    Explore ›

    What other moms say about Philips Avent pacifiers

    Avent Soothie snuggle

    Be the first to review this item

    Avent ultra soft pacifier

    Be the first to review this item

    Avent ultra air pacifier

    Be the first to review this item

    Help your baby do what comes naturally

    Ultra Air: Skin Stays Drier

    Maximum Air Flow

    Ultra Soft: The softest soother

    Flexible Shield For A Comfortable Fit

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • Perfect match: how to choose the best pacifier for your baby

      Orthodontic pacifiers

      Perfect match: how to choose the best pacifier for your baby

      Read on
    • Tips on How to Soothe a Crying Baby

      Tips on How to Soothe a Crying Baby

      Read on
    • How to Get a Baby to Take a Pacifier

      How to Get a Baby to Take a Pacifier

      Read on

    Related baby products

    Feel prepared. Every step of the way.

    breast pump icon image

    Breast pumps & care
    baby bottles icon image

    Baby bottles & nipples
    bottle warmers icon image

    Baby bottle warmers and sterilizers
    monitors icon image

    Baby monitors
    Number one brand recommended by Moms

    Orthodontic pacifiers


    A little bit of comfort goes a long way when you’re getting to know the world. Our range of orthodontic pacifiers is designed to comfort your baby naturally—every step of the way. Of course, comfort is personal, so you’ll find a wide variety of pacifiers to suit your baby’s unique needs. From newborn to toddler, glow-in-the-dark to extra airflow, and endless cute designs, Philips Avent has a little bit of comfort for every baby's needs.

     

    * 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.

    ** Sterilizing/carrying case comes with ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers only.

    *** Philips Avent ultra air, ultra soft and Soothie come with a silky soft silicone tip.

    1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

    Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

    Have a question?
    We're here to help

    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Icon of Healthcare Professional

    Are you a healthcare professional?

    Go to professional site
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us