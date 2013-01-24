Skin adaptation period

Your first shaves may not bring you the result you expect and your skin may even become slightly irritated. This is normal. Your skin and beard need time to adapt to any new shaving system. To allow your skin to adapt to this new appliance, we advise you to shave regularly (at least 3 times a week) and exclusively with this shaver for a period of 3 weeks.

Shaving tips

- For the best results on skin comfort, pre-trim your beard if you have not shaved for 3 days or longer.

- Select your personal comfort setting

Dry shaving

1. Switch on the shaver.

3. Switch off and clean the shaver after each use. The display lights up for a few seconds to show the remaining battery charge.

Wet shaving

For a more comfortable shave, you can also use this shaver on a wet face with shaving foam or shaving gel.

1. Apply some water to your skin.

2. Apply shaving foam or shaving gel to your skin.

3. Rinse the shaving unit under the tap to ensure that the shaving unit glides smoothly over your skin.

4. Switch on the shaver.

5. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.

Note: Do not press too hard, this can cause skin irritation.

Note: Rinse the shaving unit regularly to ensure that it continues to glide smoothly over your skin.

6. Dry your face.

7. Switch off the shaver and clean it after each use.

Note: Make sure that you rinse all foam or shaving gel off the shaver.