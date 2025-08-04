Search terms

    Philips Head Shaver for smooth bald look in bathroom

    Head Shavers

    Clean shave, gentle on skin

    America's #1 electric shave brand¹

    Our best Head Shaver

    Clean shave, gentle on skin

    Head Shaver 9000 Series

    Head Shaver 9000 Series

    Premium Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with 90 min runtime, luxury travel case, rinsing station, mirror, gift box and extra set of replacement heads

    Philips Norelco shaving technology now available for effortless head shaving

    From America's #1 electric shave brand¹

    Shape your true self

    360º Flexing Head

    Cut hair in any direction with the 360º flexing head. The fully flexible rotary head shaver follows the contours of your head for optimal skin contact and comfort.

    A close-up of Philips head shaver's ComfortCut blades

    ComfortCut Blades

    36 ComfortCut self-sharpening blades cut each hair just above skin level for a smooth and even finish.

    PowerAdapt Sensor

    The dynamic, responsive PowerAdapt sensor reads hair density 125 times/second, adapting shaving power throughout for an effortless head shave.

    More great reasons to choose Philips Norelco Head Shavers

    • Designed for comfort with an ergonomic grip

      Confidently handle your Philips Norelco Head Shaver. The palm head shaver's ergonomic design helps you keep a secure grip as you shave your head balder.

    • Hair Collect System keeps your shave clean

      The Hair Collect System stores cut hair as you shave. Get a clean skull shave without leaving messy shavings around the sink.

    • SkinProtect technology for a close, gentle shave

      SkinProtection technology offers a hypoallergenic, skin-friendly wet or dry shave without dragging or pulling.

    • Hygienic and easy clean rinsing station

      Effortlessly maintain your Philips Norelco Head Shaver with the included rinsing station. It thoroughly cleans your shaving heads for optimal hygiene and performance (available in HS7980 and HS9980).

    • Made from surgical-grade Swedish steel

      Philips Norelco Head Shaver blades are made from skin-friendly and anti corrosion surgical-grade Swedish steel.

    • Maximize performance with timely head replacement

      Easily keep the performance of your Philips Norelco Head Shaver at 100% by replacing your skull shaving heads every 6 months.

    • Travel lock for safe storage and travel

      Prevent accidental activation and stay balder while traveling. The travel lock feature ensures your scalp shaver stays off when packed in your bag.

    Ready when you are

    Philips head shaver held in tattooed hand in bathroom

    Get up to 90 minutes of run-time

    Get up to 90 minutes of run-time - approximately 15 shaves - on a one hour charge. In a hurry? Quick charge your Philips Norelco Head Shaver for just five minutes and have enough power for one full shave.

    Philips waterproof head shaver being rinsed clean

    Fully washable and 100% showerproof

    Choose the Philips Norelco Head Shaving routine that works for you. With Wet & Dry, you can opt for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave.

    Philips Head Shaver, 5-year warranty²

    Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable Philips Norelco Head Shavers

    Road through forest showing low environmental impact

    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Learn More

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

    MagnifyingGlass

    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Circana US Multi-outlet sales data 2020-2024.
    ² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.

