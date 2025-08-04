Philips Norelco shaving technology now available for effortless head shaving
From America's #1 electric shave brand¹
Shape your true self
360º Flexing Head
Cut hair in any direction with the 360º flexing head. The fully flexible rotary head shaver follows the contours of your head for optimal skin contact and comfort.
ComfortCut Blades
36 ComfortCut self-sharpening blades cut each hair just above skin level for a smooth and even finish.
PowerAdapt Sensor
The dynamic, responsive PowerAdapt sensor reads hair density 125 times/second, adapting shaving power throughout for an effortless head shave.
More great reasons to choose Philips Norelco Head Shavers
Designed for comfort with an ergonomic grip
Confidently handle your Philips Norelco Head Shaver. The palm head shaver's ergonomic design helps you keep a secure grip as you shave your head balder.
Hair Collect System keeps your shave clean
The Hair Collect System stores cut hair as you shave. Get a clean skull shave without leaving messy shavings around the sink.
SkinProtect technology for a close, gentle shave
SkinProtection technology offers a hypoallergenic, skin-friendly wet or dry shave without dragging or pulling.
Hygienic and easy clean rinsing station
Effortlessly maintain your Philips Norelco Head Shaver with the included rinsing station. It thoroughly cleans your shaving heads for optimal hygiene and performance (available in HS7980 and HS9980).
Made from surgical-grade Swedish steel
Philips Norelco Head Shaver blades are made from skin-friendly and anti corrosion surgical-grade Swedish steel.
Maximize performance with timely head replacement
Easily keep the performance of your Philips Norelco Head Shaver at 100% by replacing your skull shaving heads every 6 months.
Travel lock for safe storage and travel
Prevent accidental activation and stay balder while traveling. The travel lock feature ensures your scalp shaver stays off when packed in your bag.
Ready when you are
Get up to 90 minutes of run-time
Get up to 90 minutes of run-time - approximately 15 shaves - on a one hour charge. In a hurry? Quick charge your Philips Norelco Head Shaver for just five minutes and have enough power for one full shave.
Fully washable and 100% showerproof
Choose the Philips Norelco Head Shaving routine that works for you. With Wet & Dry, you can opt for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave.
Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty²
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable Philips Norelco Head Shavers
Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.