Lumea IPL uses unique warm, gentle SmartPulse light technology to put hair to rest, preventing it from growing back for long-lasting smooth skin⁴.
Salon-like hair removal from the comfort of your home
Visible results after only 2 treatments⁶
Use every two weeks for the first four sessions, then just once a month for touch-ups. You can see up to 90% less hair on your lower legs after only 3 treatments⁷.
Comfortable and gentle, even on sensitive areas
SenseIQ technology and our signature combination of SmartSkin sensors detect your skin tone and help deliver the right combination of power, depth and duration of light.
Safe use in the comfort of your home
Our unique curved attachments ensure proper skin contact to prevent any light leaking. The face attachment has a unique UV filter designed for gentle use on the upper lip, chin, and jawline.
Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 6m women⁸
Developed in cooperation with expert scientists, dermatologists and tested with over 3000 women.
Why Philips Lumea instead of...
Shaving?
Lumea IPL is designed to prevent hair growth, so you can enjoy truly long-lasting smooth skin without ingrown hairs and stubble. Forget about shaving every other day! Instead, use Lumea just once a month for touch-ups.
Waxing?
IPL technology gradually decreases the amount of hair your body grows without pulling it from the root. Energy from gentle light puts the hair follicle to rest, causing hair to shed naturally and preventing growth.
Salon laser?
Derived from professional salons, the gentle treatment with Lumea IPL is an alternative to laser hair removal treatment. Enjoy salon-like results in the comfort of your home at a fraction of the cost!
We've got you covered. Hair removal made easy.
Is Lumea suitable for me?
IPL requires a contrast between skin tone and hair color, which is why it's effective on skin tones ranging from fair to medium brown and naturally dark blonde, brown, and black hair. Check the chart to see if it is suitable for you.
Built for durability and effectiveness
Lumea comes with up to 5 years warranty, ensuring your investment is protected. It is designed to reach difficult areas and shaped for convenient usage.⁹
Stay on track
Make managing your routine easier with the Lumea App. It offers a personalized schedule, smart reminders, and useful tips to help you stay organized and on track with your goals.
Scan the QR code to download the app
Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.