    No hair with Lumea IPL Hair Removal

    Lumea IPL Hair Removal

    Long-lasting, hair-free smooth skin¹

    Philips Lumea No1 worldwide, now available in the US²

    Our best

    The only Philips Lumea with 4 attachments³ and luxury beauty box

    Lumea IPL Hair Removal 9000 Series

    Lumea IPL Hair Removal 9000 Series

    Elevate your experience for years of smooth skin with luxury care⁴ with 4 attachments for each curve of your body.

    Lumea IPL Hair Removal

    Long-lasting, skin-friendly hair removal

    Lumea IPL uses unique warm, gentle SmartPulse light technology to put hair to rest, preventing it from growing back for long-lasting smooth skin⁴.

    Salon-like hair removal from the comfort of your home

    Visible results after only 2 treatments⁶

    Visible results after only 2 treatments⁶

    Use every two weeks for the first four sessions, then just once a month for touch-ups. You can see up to 90% less hair on your lower legs after only 3 treatments⁷.

    Comfortable and gentle, even on sensitive areas

    Comfortable and gentle, even on sensitive areas

    SenseIQ technology and our signature combination of SmartSkin sensors detect your skin tone and help deliver the right combination of power, depth and duration of light.

    Safe use in the comfort of your home

    Safe use in the comfort of your home

    Our unique curved attachments ensure proper skin contact to prevent any light leaking. The face attachment has a unique UV filter designed for gentle use on the upper lip, chin, and jawline.

    Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 6m women⁸

    Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 6m women⁸

    Developed in cooperation with expert scientists, dermatologists and tested with over 3000 women.

    Why Philips Lumea instead of...

    • Shaving?

      Lumea IPL is designed to prevent hair growth, so you can enjoy truly long-lasting smooth skin without ingrown hairs and stubble. Forget about shaving every other day! Instead, use Lumea just once a month for touch-ups.

    • Waxing?

      IPL technology gradually decreases the amount of hair your body grows without pulling it from the root. Energy from gentle light puts the hair follicle to rest, causing hair to shed naturally and preventing growth.

    • Salon laser?

      Derived from professional salons, the gentle treatment with Lumea IPL is an alternative to laser hair removal treatment. Enjoy salon-like results in the comfort of your home at a fraction of the cost!

    We've got you covered. Hair removal made easy.

    Is Lumea suitable for me?

    Is Lumea suitable for me?

    IPL requires a contrast between skin tone and hair color, which is why it's effective on skin tones ranging from fair to medium brown and naturally dark blonde, brown, and black hair. Check the chart to see if it is suitable for you.

    Built for durability and effectiveness

    Built for durability and effectiveness

    Lumea comes with up to 5 years warranty, ensuring your investment is protected. It is designed to reach difficult areas and shaped for convenient usage.⁹

    Stay on track

    Stay on track

    Make managing your routine easier with the Lumea App. It offers a personalized schedule, smart reminders, and useful tips to help you stay organized and on track with your goals.

    Scan the QR code to download the app
    Download from the Apple Store Download from the Google Play Store
    Road through forest showing low environmental impact

    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Learn more

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Measured on lower legs at 12-month follow-up, 84% of participants agree or strongly agree.
    ² Source: Market leader research institute, retail value MAT Dec ’24. Excluding US. 
    ³ Includes 2 precision attachments.
    With ongoing monthly touch-ups following the indicated treatment schedule.
    Median result: 86% hair reduction on lower legs, measured 18 months after the 3rd treatment.
    On lower legs, 81% of participants agree or strongly agree. Results vary per area.
    Median results on lower legs.
    Philips Lumea IPL.
    2 years standard + 3 years extended warranty upon registration within 60 days on Philips.com. Valid on 7000, 8000 and 9000 in the participating countries. 

