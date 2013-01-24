Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    to your baby

    Audio & Video Baby Monitors

    Our baby monitors in a nutshell

    Philips Avent Baby Monitor with private and secure connection icon

    Private and secure connection

    Philips Avent Baby monitor with extensive battery life

    Extensive battery life 

    Philips Avent Baby monitor with long range

    Long range

    Video baby monitors

    Philips Avent Video Baby Monitor
    Suggested retail price: $219.99
    A few more details
    • Our video monitor auto adjusts to day and night, so you can see your baby clearly 24 hours a day.
    Explore video monitors

    Audio baby monitors

    Philips Avent Audio Baby Monitor
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $149.99
    A few more details
    • Hear every peep with crystal clear sound and offer comforting words at the touch of a button.
    Explore audio monitors

    Explore more baby monitors >

    * Suggested retail price

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • Why it’s important to monitor the climate in your baby’s room

      Baby monitors and thermometers

      Why it’s important to monitor the climate in your baby’s room

      Read on
    • Perfect match: find the best baby monitor for you

      Baby monitors and thermometers

      Perfect match: find the best baby monitor for you

      Read on
    Your little one is irresistible—and science will back you up. Research shows that when you smell your baby the reward center in your brain lights up. No wonder you can't resist a 'just because' look-in while they snooze."

    Philips Design team

    Meet the Baby+ App

    Meet the Baby+ App

    Track your baby's development and save those special moments forever. Get the supportive Baby app for moms and dads!

    Baby monitors


    Always be in the know with Philips Avent baby monitors. Take a peek or listen in with our smart, video and audio baby monitors. After all, who can resist a 'just because' look-in? 
