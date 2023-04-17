Better Sleep for Them, Better Sleep for You
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Shows your baby's sleep status and breathing rate in real-time, without the need for wearables
Multiple encrypted links ensure the connection is completely secure
Even without Wi-Fi, the Parent Unit stays connected and provides an uninterrupted view into your baby's wellbeing
Instantly see sleep status and breathing rate without the need for an extra accessory. Our wearable-free tracking technology analyzes millions of pixels per second to spot even the tiniest of motions. It then translates data into real-time sleep and breathing status updates. More reassurance for you and more comfort for your baby.
Our Parent Unit with 5" HD screen helps you keep an eye on your little one at home and go about your day. Move easily between indoors and outdoors thanks to a generous 400m range* and a stable connection that works with or without Wi-Fi. See clear video day and night and real-time sleep status and breathing rate updates. Everything you need to rest easy.
Know your connection is completely private thanks to our Secure Connect System. It uses multiple encrypted links between the Baby Unit, Parent Unit and app so all data and imagery are protected.
Want to know if your baby is tired, gassy, hungry, uncomfortable or irritated? Our monitor detects and translates cries using a scientifically proven algorithm. You'll receive free in-app access for the first 3 months**, which means there's extra help on-hand during the rollercoaster newborn stage.
At home or away, our Baby Monitor+ app is an instant connection to your babys bedroom and a window into their wellbeing. Watch them on HD video, check their sleep status and breathing rate and get help interpreting cries.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.