    Premium Video Baby Monitor
    Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor Connected

    Making the invisible visible for total reassurance

    This product is discontinued
    Meet our most advanced smart baby monitor

    The new Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor shows you baby's sleep status and breathing rate using advanced SenseIQ technology. The rechargeable parent unit ensures a secure and reliable connection, with or without Wifi.

    Sense-IQ technology

    Captures and analyzes every breath and movement

    Shows your baby's sleep status and breathing rate in real-time, without the need for wearables

    Secure Connect System

    Protects your family's privacy

    Multiple encrypted links ensure the connection is completely secure

    Parent unit with 5" HD screen

    Provides an extra layer of reassurance

    Even without Wi-Fi, the Parent Unit stays connected and provides an uninterrupted view into your baby's wellbeing

    See sleep and breathing status in real-time

    Instantly see sleep status and breathing rate without the need for an extra accessory. Our wearable-free tracking technology analyzes millions of pixels per second to spot even the tiniest of motions. It then translates data into real-time sleep and breathing status updates. More reassurance for you and more comfort for your baby.

    Ultra clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

    Our Parent Unit with 5" HD screen helps you keep an eye on your little one at home and go about your day. Move easily between indoors and outdoors thanks to a generous 400m range* and a stable connection that works with or without Wi-Fi. See clear video day and night and real-time sleep status and breathing rate updates. Everything you need to rest easy.

    Protects your family's privacy

    Know your connection is completely private thanks to our Secure Connect System. It uses multiple encrypted links between the Baby Unit, Parent Unit and app so all data and imagery are protected.

    Helps you interpret your baby's cries

    Want to know if your baby is tired, gassy, hungry, uncomfortable or irritated? Our monitor detects and translates cries using a scientifically proven algorithm. You'll receive free in-app access for the first 3 months**, which means there's extra help on-hand during the rollercoaster newborn stage.

    Monitor and feel reassured from anywhere

    At home or away, our Baby Monitor+ app is an instant connection to your babys bedroom and a window into their wellbeing. Watch them on HD video, check their sleep status and breathing rate and get help interpreting cries.

    Baby Monitor+ app

    Baby Monitor+ app

    Meet the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app. It provides an instant connection to your baby and their wellbeing, at home or on the go.

    Want to see how it works?

    See how our most advanced baby monitor helps you find total reassurance.

    Cry Translation

    Powered by Zoundream

    AI technology detects and translates cries to help you decipher baby's cues

    How secure is the data stored and transmitted on my Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor?

    Why is there a brief 'cooldown' period on Cry Translation?

    What is the breathing and movement analysis?

    What are the baby's sleep stages?

    What types of baby bed are compatible with the crib mount?

    How does SenseIQ track my baby’s sleep?

    Can I connect my baby camera to a parent unit of another baby monitor?

    For how old babies is Cry Translation suited for?

    Does the Cry Translation feature require Wi-Fi?

    Can any other sounds be mistaken for baby cries?

    Is subscription to Cry Translation automatic?

    How does the Cry Translation feature work?

    Does Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor require Wi-Fi?

    What devices are compatible with my Premium Connected Baby Monitor?

    Is Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor a medical device?

    Does SenseIQ monitoring require a paid subscription?

    Does SenseIQ monitoring require Wi-Fi?

    Does SenseIQ require wearables?

    What is the Secure Connect System?

    What personal data is analyzed and stored by SenseIQ?

    How can I ensure good SenseIQ tracking?

    Can I use SenseIQ without the crib mount?

    What does the Sleep graph show?

    How do I connect my devices to the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app?

    What is SenseIQ in the Premium Connected Baby Monitor?

    What should I do before I dispose of my Baby Monitor?

    Why does my Philips Avent baby monitor feel warm?

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors
    ² In Eco mode after a full charge

    Notes

    * Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor is not a medical device. Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app is not a medical app.   
    ** Up to 400 meters outdoors and 50 meters indoors.
    *** 3-months free usage period starts after activation. Cry Translation is offered by Zoundream™. Terms and conditions apply.
    **** In Eco mode after a full charge.

