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    Philips Support

    What should I do before I dispose of my Baby Monitor?

    Published on 01 June 2026
    Perform a factory reset before you dispose of your Baby Monitor to delete and, therefore, protect your personal data.

    We recommend disconnecting the Baby Unit from the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app by selecting the 'Disconnect Baby Monitor' option in the Baby Unit settings of the App.

    To perform a factory reset, ensure the Baby Unit is turned on. Then, long-press the On/Off button on the Baby Unit for 10 seconds until the LED signal flashes. The factory reset is completed.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD971/37 , SCD973/37 , SCD971/26 .

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