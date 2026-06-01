Perform a factory reset before you dispose of your Baby Monitor to delete and, therefore, protect your personal data.



We recommend disconnecting the Baby Unit from the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app by selecting the 'Disconnect Baby Monitor' option in the Baby Unit settings of the App.



To perform a factory reset, ensure the Baby Unit is turned on. Then, long-press the On/Off button on the Baby Unit for 10 seconds until the LED signal flashes. The factory reset is completed.