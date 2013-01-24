As the name suggests, an automatic espresso machine is able to do most of the things for you. It is an ideal solution for people in a hurry and those who value convenience, and just want to drink their favorite coffee without doing anything more than pressing a button.

These are pressure coffee makers, so the quality of the coffee prepared using them is similar to that of the coffee brewed in a coffee shop. They enable you to make many types of coffee–from classic espresso and black coffee to latte macchiato and cappuccino.