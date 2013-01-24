Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    coffee masthead

    Learn about coffee makers
    Saeco and Philips

    Saeco logotype
    A combination of Italian character and modern technology
    Saeco coffee machines

    Discover Saeco coffee makers

    Explore Saeco

    Up to 15 coffee drinks
    Wide selection of black coffee and coffee with milk

    Coffee Equalizer™
    Full customization of beverages via the touch screen*

    LatteDuo
    Preparing two cups of coffee at the same time, also cappuccino and latte macchiato*

    Unique design
    Coffee machines that won the prestigious iF Design Award 2018*

    Patented ceramic grinder
    Gets the full flavor and aroma out of coffee seeds

    AquaClean water filter
    Get up to 5,000* cups  without descaling thanks to the AquaClean water filter

    Philips logotype
    Enjoyably easy usage and many types of coffee
    Philips coffee machines

    Discover Philips coffee makers

    Explore Philips

    Easy usage
    Quick and easy brewing of your favorite coffee

    LatteGo
    An innovative milk frothing system that cleans up in as little as 15 seconds

    Up to 5 Coffee Drinks
    Wide selection of black coffee and coffee with milk

    Patented ceramic grinder
    Gets the full flavor and aroma out of coffee seeds

    AquaClean water filter
    Get up to 5,000* cups  without descaling thanks to the AquaClean water filter

    *Available in Saeco Xelsis models.

    *For 8 filter changes, as indicated by the device. The actual number of cups depends on the type of coffee selected, rinsing and cleaning

    What type of coffee maker should I choose?

    Learn more about the different types of coffee machines:
    Icon of a pressure coffee maker
    Pressure coffee maker
    Icon of an automatic coffee maker
    Automatic coffee maker
    Icon of an espresso machine
    Espresso machine
    Icon of a drip coffee maker
    Drip coffee maker

    Pressure coffee maker

    In pressure coffee makers hot water is poured through fine-ground coffee seeds under high pressure of 8.5-9.5 bars to extract the most important taste qualities and substances–the most valuable being caffeine.
    pressure coffee maker banner
    Icon of a pressure coffee maker
    Espresso from pressure coffee makers has an intense and deep taste and a foam called crema, that forms on the top. It is also used as a base for coffee with milk. E.g. latte macchiato or cappuccino. Our fully automatic machines use ceramic grinders to provide a fresh bean to cup experience. 

    Automatic coffee maker

    As the name suggests, an automatic espresso machine is able to do most of the things for you. It is an ideal solution for people in a hurry and those who value convenience, and just want to drink their favorite coffee without doing anything more than pressing a button.

     

    These are pressure coffee makers, so the quality of the coffee prepared using them is similar to that of the coffee brewed in a coffee shop. They enable you to make many types of coffee–from classic espresso and black coffee to latte macchiato and cappuccino.

    automatic coffee maker banner
    Icon of an automatic coffee maker
    Automatic espresso machines are available with many different functions and capabilities. Finding one to match your needs has never been easier. Key characters of automatic espresso machines include: built in grinders, automatic milk frothers, wide selection of functions and programs, automatic cleaning systems and more.

    Espresso machine

    These types of machines specialize in preparing one type of coffee–espresso. The brewing process in them is almost identical to the process in automatic espresso machines
    espresso machine banner
    Icon of an espresso machine
    The main difference is that a regular espresso machine requires you to manually do some of the tasks. A regular espresso machine normally does not have a grinder built in, but very often it has a milk frother.

    Drip coffee maker

    Drip coffee makers are an ideal choice for classic black coffee enthusiasts. In these appliances the brewing process is based on pouring hot water through ground coffee placed in a filter. The water falls into a container placed under the filter.
    drip coffee maker banner
    Icon of a drip coffee maker
    Drip coffee machines, as opposed to automatic espresso machines, most often don’t have their own coffee grinder. That is why customers need to buy a separate grinder or use already ground coffee. A similar situation is with the milk frother.

    A coffee maker with a grinder or not?

    Coffee lovers agree that coffee tastes best, has the most intensive taste and aroma when the seeds are ground straight before brewing. What else, than a machine with a grinder will extract the most out of freshly ground coffee seeds?
    grinder banner
    Icon of a ceramic grinder
    What is more, an automatic espresso machine with a grinder, after you press a button, will choose the appropriate amount of coffee and the degree to which it should be ground, however, if you wish, you can choose these settings manually, according to your own preferences. Philips and Saeco machines have ceramic burr grinders which allow you to set the degree of grinding. These grind the coffee into equal particles, are sturdy and will last long for many years to come.

    User reviews

    Coffee machines–Saeco and Philips user reviews. Check out coffee machine reviews, that will let you choose the perfect model.

    Philips Coffee offers delicious espresso based drinks that you can create, in the comfort of your home. 

    Cappuccino drink

    Delicious Cappuccino

     

    Indulge yourself in this delicious cappuccino recipe in our Philips Espresso Machine. A quick and easy drink to have in the morning or an after dinner treat!

    View recipe
    Capuccino small icon
    Frappe small icon
    Matcha iced coffee small icon
    Latte macchiato small icon
    Sopa de calabaza, imagen grande

    Delightful Frappe

     

    This tasty frappe is made with our Philips Espresso Machine! Top this off with Chocolate syrup and cookies and you have yourself the perfect dessert drink!

    View recipe
    Capuccino small icon
    Frappe small icon
    Matcha iced coffee small icon
    Latte macchiato small icon
    Matcha iced coffee

    Refreshing Matcha Iced Coffee

     

    You will love this iced coffee so Matcha, thanks to our Philips Espresso Machine! Enjoy this Matcha Iced Coffee as a refreshing beverage in the mornings!

    View recipe
    Capuccino small icon
    Frappe small icon
    Matcha iced coffee small icon
    Latte macchiato small icon
    Latte macchiato

    Tasty Latte Macchiato

     

    With the click of a button, enjoy this tasty Latte Macchiato in our Philips Espresso Machine! It is that easy!

    View recipe
    Capuccino small icon
    Frappe small icon
    Matcha iced coffee small icon
    Latte macchiato small icon
    Explore more recipes
    Saeco logo
    A combination of Italian character and modern technology
    Saeco coffee machines
    Explore Saeco
    Philips logo
    Enjoyably easy usage and many types of coffee
    Philips coffee machines
    Explore Philips
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us