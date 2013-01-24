Home
    Philips Air Purifiers and Humidifiers


    Breathe in love. Better air quality lets you enjoy quality time with the people you love.
    Uncomfortable air interrupts life — Sneeze and sniffle causing allergens can disrupt special moments. And dry air can intrude on your everyday by causing chapped lips or dry skin. Philips Air Purifier and Humidifier have technology that helps you get cleaner and optimally humidified air, making life more comfortable — that’s love.

    Your air at home can have 2 to 5 times more allergens and pollutants than outdoor air.

    Air Purifiers


    Improve the quality of the air indoors and get cleaner air with Philips True HEPA filter that removes impurities like mold spores, pollen and pet dander.

    Suggested retail price: $399.99
    What is an Air Purifier?

    What is an Air Purifier?

    Philips Air Purifiers actively monitor and clean the air in your home by trapping 99.97% of particles* that pass through the filter. They remove the most common allergens, including:

    Mold Spores
    Pollen
    Dust Mites
    Smoke
    Pet Dander

    * Particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air that passes through the filter.

    Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).

    How does an Air Purifier work?

    How does an Air Purifier work?

    The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then an active carbon filter removes odors and VOCs.* Finally, a True HEPA filter removes smaller particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns**. The result is a superior filtration system that provides cleaner air. 
     

    * Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1). Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated.

    ** From air that passes through the filter.

    Visualized feedback

    Visualized air quality feedback that helps you know your air.

    Philips purifiers have both a color ring, and corresponding numerical index, on the display so you can easily be assured of the quality of your air.

    Keep an eye on air

    A smart app that helps you keep an eye on your air wherever you are?

    Stay updated on the air quality inside and outside with an app* that provides real-time access to allergen levels, historical tracking, and tools to reduce airborne allergies effectively.

     * Connected Air Purifier models only

    The Philips Humidifier spreads 99% less bacteria** than leading ultrasonic humidifiers.

    Humidifiers


    Breathe easier with the assistance of the Philips Humidifier Series 2000. Maintain the ideal humidity level at home, Ideal for small rooms and nurseries.

    Suggested retail price: $169.99
    What is a Humidifier?

    What is a Humidifier?

     Philips Humidifiers release moisture into your air to help you breath easier. Using natural methods, our filter draws in dry indoor air to trap impurities, and then evaporates clean, fresh water molecules out. 

    How does a Humidifier work?

    How does a Humidifier work?

    Philips Air Humidifiers work on NanoCloud technology that emits water molecules so small that they’re invisible to the human eye. This also means that these tiny water molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air, thereby preventing the spread of mold. Our 360 design also enables an even distribution of humidified air throughout your home.

    Is it easy to maintain?

    Is it easy to maintain?

    The humidifier can take tap water, and when the tank is empty, the humidifier automatically shuts off and indicates that a refill is needed. In addition, the humidifier’s minimalist design makes for easy cleaning.

    Ideal for nurseries

    What is the best room?

    The safety and convenience of Philips humidifiers make them perfect for nurseries and small rooms. In addition, its sleep mode runs at a minimum noise level to ensure an undisturbed rest. 

    Air product ranges

    Air purifiers

    Humidifiers

    ** Results are based on emission of the bacterium Pseudomonas Fragi (a simulant for a relevant pathogen) directly from clean units and clean filters, after 1,6 and 24 hours of continuous use, varying in water consumption from 30 to 120 ml/hr, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium. Measurements were conducted using a 1 m3 (35 cuft) chamber refreshed at 560 L/min (148 gpm). Bacteria introduction into the air in the room depends on many factors such as room size or configuration.

