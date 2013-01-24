The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then an active carbon filter removes odors and VOCs.* Finally, a True HEPA filter removes smaller particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns**. The result is a superior filtration system that provides cleaner air.

How does an Air Purifier work?

* Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1). Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated.

** From air that passes through the filter.