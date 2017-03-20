Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
What’s the best humidifier for your baby or child’s small bedroom? The Philips Humidifier series 2000 uses NanoCloud natural evaporation technology to keep the air in your home comfortable.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
*Results are based on emission of the bacterium Pseudomonas Fragi (a simulant for a relevant pathogen) directly from clean units and clean filters, after 1,6 and 24 hours of continuous use, varying in water consumption from 30 to 120 ml/hr, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium. Measurements were conducted using a 1 m3 (35 cuft) chamber refreshed at 560 L/min (148 gpm). Bacteria introduction into the air in the room depends on many factors such as room size or configuration.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.