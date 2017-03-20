Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    sleepy baby banner

    Humidifier 2000 – Natural evaporation

    With automatic humidity control

    What’s the best humidifier for your baby or child’s small bedroom? The Philips Humidifier series 2000 uses NanoCloud natural evaporation technology to keep the air in your home comfortable.

    ideal for small rooms

    Ideal for small rooms and nurseries

    99 percent

    Spreads 99% less bacteria vs. ultrasonic humidifiers*

    nanocloud

    NanoCloud technology with natural evaporation process

    easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    humidifier product image
    Masthead banner image
    NanoCloud

    Fine mist spreads less bacteria

     

    Water droplets can spread bacteria through the air. Ultrasonic humidifiers are more susceptible to this than evaporative humidifiers because the larger size of their water droplets holds more bacteria.

     

    However, Philips’s Nanocloud technology prevents this by using a natural evaporation process that draws in dry air and then adds fine water molecules. The result is 99% less bacteria in the air than with ultrasonic humidifiers!

    Masthead banner image
    smart humidity control

    Automatic controls and humidity levels

     

    To maintain constant humidity – at the level you feel most comfortable with – we designed automatic technology that monitors and adjusts operation. So you can choose between 40%, 50% or 60% humidity. 

    Just fill with tap water. It’s that easy! When the water tank is empty, the humidifier automatically shuts off. Cleaning is also easy – and there is no need to descale. 

    Masthead banner image
    no space or white dots

    No more wet spots or white dust

     

    Thanks to the NanoCloud natural evaporation technology used in the Philips Humidifier series 2000 – coupled with 360⁰ humidification – you no longer need to worry about wet spots or white mineral deposits on your furniture. 

    Where to buy a Philips Air Humidifier 2000 series?

    humidifier product image
    check

    NanoCloud technology with natural evaporation process

    check

    Spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers*

    check

    Prevents wet spots and white dust on furniture

    check

    Automatic humidity settings, shuts off automatically

    check

    Quiet mode with low-lighting for bedtime

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $169.99

    *Results are based on emission of the bacterium Pseudomonas Fragi (a simulant for a relevant pathogen) directly from clean units and clean filters, after 1,6 and 24 hours of continuous use, varying in water consumption from 30 to 120 ml/hr, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium. Measurements were conducted using a 1 m3 (35 cuft) chamber refreshed at 560 L/min (148 gpm). Bacteria introduction into the air in the room depends on many factors such as room size or configuration.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.