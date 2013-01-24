Home
      make more time for life
      make more time for life

      Managing asthma so you can make more time for life
      Living with asthma means juggling all the factors that can make you or your child feel better or worse, or trigger an attack. Weather, exercise and even food can all impact asthma conditions. However, taking your asthma medication correctly, and following your treatment plan, can help you better manage day-to-day triggers and keep your asthma in control. Our asthma management solutions put the control of your or your child’s asthma in your hands, so you can focus on what matters most.
      Asthma management products can help:

      Reduce chronic asthma symptoms
      Stay on track with your long-term treatment plan
      Respond to asthma triggers

      Are you in control of your asthma?

      If you think your or your child’s asthma is in control, you are in good company. Most people living with asthma believe they have their asthma under control, but studies have found that fewer than half of them actually do3.

       

      Read more on effective asthma management and the tools you can use to improve the quality of life for you or your child.

      67% of uncontrolled asthma patients in the US mistakenly believe their asthma is “under control” 3.
      66% of individuals were identified with low adherence to prescribed medication4.
      Nearly 1 in 3 adults miss at least 1 day of work each year because of their asthma6.
      90% of patients have incorrect MDI technique5.
      Nearly 1 in 2 children miss at least 1 day of school each year because of their asthma6.

      Take control!

      Take the quick asthma test

      Are you caring for a child with asthma?

      Making sure your child is staying on track with his or her asthma treatment can be scary and stressful.  Using  medication delivery devices like an inhaler spacer or nebulizer can help your child get their medication to their lungs where it works and give you more peace of mind.
       

      Our kid-friendly breathing treatment devices and child-sized masks are designed to make managing your child’s asthma easier for them and you.

      Asthma solutions to support your lifestyle

      Managing asthma can take commitment but it doesn’t need to tie you down or disrupt your daily routines. Our range of asthma solutions, nebulizers and spacers help give you the flexibility to support and manage your asthma with confidence.
      Breathing treatment at home
      Portable breathing treatment

      Get the facts

      Read more about common myths about asthma.
      Ask your healthcare professional or pharmacist about asthma management

      Ask your healthcare professional or pharmacist about asthma management


      Your healthcare professional or pharmacist can be valuable resources for understanding the use and benefit of including asthma management devices as part of an asthma action plan. Some asthma management devices are available only with prescription.
      Frequently asked questions

      Are you a healthcare professional?

