  •  

     

     

     

    Registration for affected CPAP and BiPAP devices in the US and Canada closed on December 31, 2024. The Patient Portal will remain open for registered US patients until June 30, 2025.  Learn More >

     

     

     

     

Search terms

Easy and efficient data access

Philips Respironics
DMEs and distributors

Sleep therapy software

Our partnership with you matters

 

We are committed to supporting your business, your patients and the sleep and respiratory care Industry. Our relationship with you is one we value and we are committed to doing our best to help you do yours.

Sleep therapy software

Discover Philips Respironics patient compliance management software solutions. These solutions can help you effectively manage your sleep patients and keep your care team connected.

Certain products within our portfolio are no longer available.

Learn more

Philips Home Health eStore

Online ordering for healthcare professionals, labs and DMEs

Clock icon

Save the most time with Quick Order

When you’re in a hurry, speed through to checkout with Quick Order – our fastest way to resupply

Monitor with cog icon

Access more than just your order history

In addition to searching both your online and offline orders, you can track order status in real time with shipping confirmations

Tools icon

Quick and easy returns and repair requests now online

Save time by submitting your requests online without having to call customer service

Learn more/Login

Contact us

DMEs and distributors

*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*

*
What does this mean?

Patients and caregivers looking for product information, needing customer support or any other questions, please use this link:

Patients and caregivers contact

Resources and education

MyP4P image

Easy access to marketing content and resources from one place

Are you a Philips DME or home healthcare provider in the US? Philips has created My Philips for Professionals, a self-service environment to help you find what you need quickly and efficiently.

Learn more
Online learning

Philips Learning Connection

The Philips Learning Connection, aggregates the most relevant continuing education, troubleshooting tips, and training materials to help you make the most of our solutions.​​

 

  • Self-guided product trainings
  • Troubleshooting tips
  • Clinical knowledge through continuing education ​

Philips Learning Connection

Live Agent Chat*

Available 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST
 
Live chat with a customer service representative for the following topics:
 
  • Current Stock Status, Shipping Status, Backorder Release Date, General Inquiries
  • RA creation for Return to stock/pricing discrepancy requests
  • Please note: Orders will not be able to be placed via this channel.
  • Please use above links for Home Health Store or Order requests if sending electronically or call 800-345-6443.

*Live agent chat is for business customers and distributors only and is not available for patients.

Business customer virtual assistant*

Available 24/7
 
  • Virtual Assistant is backed by a chatbot and facilitates quick answers to common requests by selecting from a fixed menu of options.
  • Customers will need to provide their billing account number to Virtual Assistant when entering a query.
  • Support offered: Current Stock Status, Copy of Invoice, Repair Status, Warranty Status, Order/Shipping Status

*This virtual assistant is for business customers and distributors only and is not available for patients.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.