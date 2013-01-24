Home
Sleep & Home Respiratory Care
We listened.

Easy access to marketing content and resources from one place

Spend more time supporting your customers and your business, and less time navigating through many websites and resources.

 

Philips has created My Philips for Professionals, a self-service environment to help you find what you need quickly and efficiently.

This gated environment gives you a personalized place from which to access content.  Select content groups that interest you. Reach the latest information important to your business.


You will access content through one portal whether you are a member of one content group or multiple content groups. Access through a single portal reduces the need to bookmark multiple websites. 
Philips Respironics Provider/DME group

 

Are you a Philips DME or home healthcare provider in the US? Philips has created a My Philips for Professional group just for you. From your portal page you can reach content, sites and services to help you more efficiently manage your business including:

 

  • Electronic versions of professional and user manuals
  • Sleep & Respiratory Care news
  • Direct link to Customer Service Chat Support
  • Direct link to online Home Health Store for purchases
  • Popular links to Philips web pages
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

