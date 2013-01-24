  • Free shipping

      Professional whitening is easy and safe with Philips Zoom

      gentle yet powerful

      Gentle yet effective

      Philips Zoom Blue LED light-accelerated technology and gel whitens rapidly while Amorphous Calcium Phosphate (ACP) helps deliver enamel protection, improve luster and reduce sensitivity.   
      icon custom plans

      Custom plans for you

      The results you want, the way you want.
      In-office
      Take-home
      find a dentist

      Find a dentist

      Book your appointment with a dentist near you.
      45 mins icon

      Whiten in one visit

      Clinically proven to whiten up to 8 shades in 45 minutes1.
      Learn about WhiteSpeed

      Real patients, real whitening results

      dani image

      Rosa, 26

      5 shades whitened
      Her treatment:
      NiteWhite 22% CP take-home
      I’m more confident and that just feels so much better.

      jonathan image

      Johnathan, 28

      10 shades whitened
      Her treatment:
      Ultimate Protocol
      The results I saw were immediate.

      More results ▼
      diana before and after

      Due to significant restorative work and a history of gum disease, Diana had always been hesitant to whiten. Now, she will continue with her restorations to match her whiter smile.
      david before and after

      After using Philips Zoom take-home for two weeks, David’s smile was 13 shades whiter.
      allen before and after

      A self-proclaimed "dentistphobe," Allen decided on a whim to try whitening to freshen up his appearance. 
      patients before and after

      Before her college graduation, Dani touched up her smile with Philips Zoom. 
      before after
      * Image for reference only

      Imagine your new smile

      Whiten your smile up to 8 shades in less than 45 minutes1 with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed in-office or get noticeable results in days with take-home treatments.
      you can afford a whiter smile icon

      You can afford a whiter smile


      Whiten your smile for a fraction of the cost of a new smartphone.2
      so worth it icon

      It’s so worth it


      A whiter smile and confidence for years to come? Now that's a worthwhile investment.

      1 Up to 8 VITA shades with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed. Penchas, Data on file 2011. 45 minutes excluding prep-time.
      2 Price estimate based on an average national price of $500 per in-office treatment and is not a promotional offer or guaranteed price. Consult with your care provider to learn what your actual treatment costs will be and if financing options are available.
      FAQ Icon

      Have a question?

      We’re here to help
      Explore FAQs and manuals
      Up to date Icon

      Keep me informed

      about news & updates
      Get resources
      Dental professionals Icon

      Are you a dental professional?

      Go to professional site
