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4.1

Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900

Personalized care for your oral health

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige electric toothbrush

Sonicare 9900 Prestige rechargeable toothbrush with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing your every move and adapting the clean in real time, so you always get it right. Removes up to 20x more plaque.1

Available in
Rechargeable Toothbrush
Rechargeable Toothbrush
Rechargeable Toothbrush

20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less t...

Our best plaque removal
SenseIQ Technology

SenseIQ Technology for your personalized experience

SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Sonicare Fluid Action
Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean, and Sensitive - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences, and let your toothbrush do the rest.

Personalized guidance and real-time feedback

Personalized guidance and real-time feedback

Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalized guidance, and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique, and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.

Technical Specifications

Innovation

SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares

As you brush, SenseIQ Technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.

Sustainability

Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 20202.

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations3.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

483

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

07/07/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Overall, great toothbrush. A cleaning like being at the dentist. The downside is the mess it can make in and around ones sink from the splatter. Be prepared.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-07-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-07-06

08/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Better than the dentist

I chose a 4 Star rating because everytime I use it, I feel like I just let the dentist office. The power of the bristles slung my toothpaste across the room. I love the app. The app shoes you where to brush better at. Where you brush to hard, and more. The app can even automatically order you new toothbrush heads. I recommend this toothbrush to everyone.

Pros

Lightweight, app, great product

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-01

27/05/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

3 speed vibration, softer than what it used to be Much better than Oral B

This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Date of Use 2025-07-01

This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Date of Use 2025-07-01

Frequently Asked Questions

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush 

  2. Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world 

  3. Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel 

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.

  3. in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.