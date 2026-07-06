2 year warranty
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Sonicare 9900 Prestige rechargeable toothbrush with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing your every move and adapting the clean in real time, so you always get it right. Removes up to 20x more plaque.1
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less t...
SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean, and Sensitive - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences, and let your toothbrush do the rest.
Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalized guidance, and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique, and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.
As you brush, SenseIQ Technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.
Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations3.
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4.2
of 5
483
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Dogtime
07/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Overall, great toothbrush. A cleaning like being at the dentist. The downside is the mess it can make in and around ones sink from the splatter. Be prepared.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-07-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-07-06
Mytyme83
08/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Better than the dentist
I chose a 4 Star rating because everytime I use it, I feel like I just let the dentist office. The power of the bristles slung my toothpaste across the room. I love the app. The app shoes you where to brush better at. Where you brush to hard, and more. The app can even automatically order you new toothbrush heads. I recommend this toothbrush to everyone.
Pros
Lightweight, app, great product
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Rogersax
27/05/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
3 speed vibration, softer than what it used to be Much better than Oral B
This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Date of Use 2025-07-01
This review was made for Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Date of Use 2025-07-01
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Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
vs. a manual toothbrush
Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
vs. a manual toothbrush
in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.