    A seat at the grown up's table

    Toddler sippy cups

    Our toddler sippy cups in a nutshell

    Philips Avent Cup is leak proof

    Leak-proof

    Philips Avent Cup is easy to hold

    Easy to hold

    Philips Avent Cup is BPA free

    BPA free

    Trainer Cups

    4+ months
    Philips Avent trainer cups 4 months
    Philips shop price
    From*: $7.99
    A few more details
    • With easy-to-hold handles, your baby can start drinking independently from a familiar nipple and transition to the soft spout sippy cup when ready.
    Explore trainer cups

    Spout Cups

    6+ months
    Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 6 months 9 months
    From*: $5.99
    A few more details
    • We've got cups with soft and hard spouts, with handles, and without. Whatever you and baby choose, our spill-proof sippy cups make it easy for your little one to comfortably take their first sips without the mess.
    Explore spout cups

    Straw Cups

    9+ months
    Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 9 months 12 months
    Philips shop price
    From*: $8.99
    A few more details
    • Take the next step with our 100% leak-proof straw sippy cup. Our straw cup has a dentist recommended design that lets your baby excercise mouth muscles and build oral strength. 
    Explore straw cups

    Spoutless cups

    9+ months
    Philips Avent Spoutless cups 9 months 12 months

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From*: $6.99
    A few more details
    • Our spoutless sippy cups are designed to let your little one drink from all around the rim, just like an adult cup. The design allows for healthy oral development, and is dentist recommended!
    Explore spoutless cups
    Philips Avent toddler drinking sippy cup range

    Explore all toddler sippy cups ›

    This one's a keeper

    We designed our sippy cup range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms.

    Philips Avent compatible parts bottles sippy cups breast pumps

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • Perfect match: Find the best sippy cup to support your baby’s development stage

      Toddler sippy cups

      Perfect match: Find the best sippy cup to support your baby’s development stage

      Read on
    Aced it: Why teaching your baby to drink from a sippy cup is easier than you think

      Toddler sippy cups

      Aced it: Why teaching your baby to drink from a sippy cup is easier than you think

      Read on
    Learning new skills can feel a little awkward at first. To help your little one feel more comfortable during those first sips we designed our toddler sippy cups with soft, easy-to-hold handles."

    Philips Design team
    18 months+ pacifiers

Baby bottles and nipples

    18 months+ pacifiers

    18 months+ pacifiers

    Baby bottles and nipples

    Baby bottles and nipples ›

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Toddler sippy cups


    Learning to drink like a grown up begins right here. Philips Avent baby and  toddler sippy cups let your little one ease into independent drinking. Kick things off with our Trainer Cup. Then, when your little one is ready, help them master new skills with our Spout, Straw and Grown Up sippy cups. All of our baby and toddler sippy cups are leak-proof, easy-to-hold and BPA free.

     

    *Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

