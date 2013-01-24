Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Beard and hair trimming

    Face, head and body


    18 tools for face, head, body

    18 pieces for all your trimming needs: a metal trimmer, a detail metal trimmer, a nose and ear trimmer, an extra-wide hair trimmer, 6 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, 2 stubble trimming guards, 2 body trimming guards, a storage bag and a cleaning brush.
    Fully washable

    Maximum precision


    DualCut Technology
    Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another - sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 4 years of use.

    Turbo power

    Comfort and control


    Easy to use 

    High-quality rubber handle for superior comfort and control while trimming. Blades and guards are water-resistant for easy cleaning. 

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    What’s in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Full size metal trimmer
        • Detail trimmer
        • Detail foil shaver
        • Nose trimmer
        • Hairclipper
        • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
        • Detail & eyebrow comb
        • 18-setting hairclipper comb
        • Storage pouch
        • Oil
        • Charging cord
      Compare multi groomer MG5750 with our other multi groomers

      Multigroom 5000

      18-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom 5000

      Philips shop price
      $34.95*
      MG5750/49
      Compare features
      Multigroom 3000

      13-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom 3000

      Philips shop price
      $19.95*
      MG3750/60
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Beard and hair trimming
      • 18 length settings
      • Turbo power
      • Beard and hair trimming
      • 18 length settings

      Ease of use
      • Fully washable
      • 2 year warranty
      • Fully washable
      • 2 year warranty
      • No oil required

      Battery
      • NiMh battery
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge in 60 mins
      • NiMh battery
      • 60 min run time
      • Full charge in 10 hours

      Included accessories
      • Full size metal trimmer
      • Detail trimmer
      • Detail foil shaver
      • Nose trimmer
      • Hairclipper
      • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
      • Detail & eyebrow comb
      • 18-setting hairclipper comb
      • Storage pouch
      • Oil
      • Charging cord
      • Full size metal trimmer
      • Detail trimmer
      • Detail foil shaver
      • Nose trimmer
      • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
      • Detail & eyebrow comb
      • 18-setting hairclipper comb
      • Storage pouch
      • Charging cord
      * Suggested retail price

