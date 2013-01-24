Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      Our toughest multipurpose trimmer boasts tempered steel cutting blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. The durable trimmer also includes impact-resistant cutting guards, a steel reinforced motor, and a powerful lithium battery. See all benefits

        All-in-One trimmer

        Tempered Steel Blades: won't break, dull or rust

        • 13 pieces
        • tempered steel blades
        • lithium power: 60 min runtime
        • impact-resistant guards
        13 pieces to trim your face and head

        13 pieces to trim your face and head

        Includes a full-metal trimmer blade, a full-metal detailer blade, a nose and ear hair trimmer, 3 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, a stubble guard, an accessory storage bag, and a cleaning brush.

        Tempered Steel Blades will never break, dull or rust

        Tempered Steel Blades will never break, dull or rust

        The self-sharpening steel blades are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. The non-corrosive metal can be rinsed with water without rusting.

        High-powered lithium battery

        High-powered lithium battery

        The powerful battery delivers 60 minutes of use per charge.

        Full-metal motor and reinforced drivetrain

        Full-metal motor and reinforced drivetrain

        To deliver maximum torque and power, the trimmer includes a full-metal motor and a drive train that's been reinforced with tempered steel.

        Impact-resistant guards won't bend or buckle

        Impact-resistant guards won't bend or buckle

        Our unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra-strong fiberglass material to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time.

        Rinseable attachments

        Rinseable attachments

        Non-corrosive blades and guards are water resistant for easy cleaning.

        Full-size steel trimmer

        Full-size steel trimmer

        The trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair.

        Narrow steel detailer

        Narrow steel detailer

        The narrow design of the steel detail blade makes it easy to trim precise styles in small areas.

        Nose and ear trimmer

        Nose and ear trimmer

        The trimmer quickly trims unwanted nose and ear hair without the nicks or cuts.

        3 hair cutting guards

        3 hair cutting guards

        Quickly touch up your haircut with the three reinforced cutting guards. Lengths: 9mm (#3), 13mm (#4), and 16mm (#5).

        3 beard trimming guards

        3 beard trimming guards

        The unique, reinforced design of the three cutting guards prevents bending or buckling for worry-free trimming and professionally even results at three lengths.

        Stubble trimming guard

        Stubble trimming guard

        The reinforced cutting guard creates a perfectly even, extra-short stubbled look with ease.

        Accessory storage bag

        The small plastic bag keeps all the attachments in one place for a clutter-free bathroom.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of attachments/combs
          3 trimmers & 7 guards
          Styling tools
          • Tempered steel trimmer
          • Detail trimmer
          • Rotary nose trimmer
          • 3 beard trimming guards
          • 3 hair trimming guards
          • Stubble trimming guard
          Number of length settings
          7 length settings
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Moustache
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          High performance blades
          For a gentle trim

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Rinseable blades and guards

        • Design

          Finishing
          Chrome finishing

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 8 hours full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Self sharpening blades
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

