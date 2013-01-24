Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
All-in-One trimmer
Our toughest multipurpose trimmer boasts tempered steel cutting blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. The durable trimmer also includes impact-resistant cutting guards, a steel reinforced motor, and a powerful lithium battery. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-One trimmer
Our toughest multipurpose trimmer boasts tempered steel cutting blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. The durable trimmer also includes impact-resistant cutting guards, a steel reinforced motor, and a powerful lithium battery. See all benefits
All-in-One trimmer
Our toughest multipurpose trimmer boasts tempered steel cutting blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. The durable trimmer also includes impact-resistant cutting guards, a steel reinforced motor, and a powerful lithium battery. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-One trimmer
Our toughest multipurpose trimmer boasts tempered steel cutting blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. The durable trimmer also includes impact-resistant cutting guards, a steel reinforced motor, and a powerful lithium battery. See all benefits