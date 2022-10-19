Search terms

    Our Natural Response Technology

    The next-generation baby bottle nipple that works like the breast

    Mimics the feel of a breast as always — and now works like a breast, too
    Let your little one be your guide

    For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those who suckle more gently may need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.

    Support baby's own drinking rhythm, like at the breast​

    With no-drip nipple technology, now they can drink, swallow, and breathe - just like breastfeeding.

    Not only feels, but now works like the breast

    Our new Natural Response Nipple lets milk flow only when baby actively drinks and allows for smooth transitions between breast and bottle.

    Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage. They range from slow to fast flow.

    Because new Natural Response Nipples feel and work like a breast, it's easy to alternate between bottle and breastfeeding.

    Our new Natural Response Nipples are a new experience for your baby. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

    With you every step of the way

    Meet our Pregnancy+ App

    Ready to explore the world's leading pregnancy tracker app? Join more than 50 million users for expert advice, daily articles, tips, and interactive 3D models to track your baby's development.

    Customer care

    We are here to support with tips & tricks, accessories, and care.

    ¹ Based on December 2017 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

