    Natural Response nipples for breastfed babies

    Our Natural Response Nipple lets milk flow only when baby actively drinks. So they can drink, swallow, and breathe — just like breastfeeding.

    Natural Response

    Works with your baby's natural rhythm

    Baby drinks, swallows and breathes using their natural rhythm, like at the breast. Natural Response Nipples are different from free-flow nipples and like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

    Flow rate

    Do I need a different nipple?

    If you have tried the same nipple a few times with little or no success, it may mean your baby needs a different nipple flow. The flow of milk is linked to how enthusiastically or steadily they drink as they develop, regardless of age.

    How to choose

    Follow your baby's lead

    Does your baby seem frustrated or fall asleep during feeds? Try a higher flow rate. Is your baby gulping or milk leaking from their mouth? A lower flow rate may help.

    Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

    The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

    The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

    Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

    The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

    Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

    Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

    Flow rate

    How to choose the right nipple

    Your baby feeds with their own unique rhythm. Follow their cues to find the right flow rate.

    With you every step of the way

    Meet our Pregnancy+ App

    Ready to explore the world's leading pregnancy tracker app? Join more than 50 million users for expert advice, daily articles, tips, and interactive 3D models to track your baby's development.

    Free download

    Reviews

    Expert help and advice

    What are tips for transitioning from the previous Natural nipple to the new Natural Response nipple?

    Which Philips Avent Natural Response Nipple suits my baby best?

    I’m pregnant or have a newborn. How should I choose the right Natural Response Nipple flow?

    How is the Natural Response Nipple different to traditional ones in market?

    Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?

    Customer care

    We are here to support with tips & tricks, accessories, and care.

    Disclaimers

    * 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

