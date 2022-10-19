Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Baby drinks, swallows and breathes using their natural rhythm, like at the breast. Natural Response Nipples are different from free-flow nipples and like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.
If you have tried the same nipple a few times with little or no success, it may mean your baby needs a different nipple flow. The flow of milk is linked to how enthusiastically or steadily they drink as they develop, regardless of age.
Does your baby seem frustrated or fall asleep during feeds? Try a higher flow rate. Is your baby gulping or milk leaking from their mouth? A lower flow rate may help.
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.
SCY963/04
SCY963/04
Natural Response Nipple
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.