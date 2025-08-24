I was given this nipple set to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. We're fans of the Philips Avent Natural Response Nipple Set. We've used them with both PPSU and glass Avent bottles. Pros: 1) No drip. Quite often, the bottle might fall over OR the baby is just chewing at the nipple and not actively drinking. It's great that this nipple does not create a mess, OR cause any gagging for the baby. If you squeeze the tip with your fingers, you can see how multiple thin streams flow out. This is what happens when baby sucks on it. 2) Pressure release valve. The nipple has one pressure release valve that makes it possible for baby to continuously drink without a break when they are very hungry. You can hear the air puttering through the valve at a smooth rate, as well as bubbles forming as the air need to pass through the milk while the bottle is upside down in baby's mouth. Don't worry about the bubbles - they don't cause any boating or gas. 3) easy to clean: I like that this doesn't have any extra parts (like an "anti-colic" attachment). We washed them with hand, and put them in the steam sterlizer + dryer and they have help up well. 4) each nipple has a flow rate number embossed on the clear silicone. It's slightly hard to read / find, but useful to keep your nipples organized as you graduate from slower to faster nipple. We used flow rate 4 at age 6m+ and it worked well. Previously we also use flow 2 and flow 3. 4) My 8mo old has a few front teeth now and the nipples have still held up well. Cons 1) Very hard to come up with cons for this one. Maybe the groove around the nipple that seals against the plastic ring can be easier to dry as some water can sit there unless you shake it off.