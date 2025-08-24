2 year warranty
SCY964/02
Natural Response Nipple
2 pieces
Fast Flow Nipple
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
4.6
of 5
798
Reviews
Daykyrie
24/08/2025
US
Part of promotion
No spills
Stellar reviews sent a size 2 and a size 4 nipple, which was great for my breastfed baby. I used the size 2 for milk and the size 4 for water so far, and it's been great. I let him play with the water to make sure it actually wouldn't spill before using it for milk and we had zero issues. It helped to pace him and he didn't get mad at it being too slow either. I like how wide it is, it's definitely the easiest bottle we have to wash with a bottle brush. I was pleasantly surprised how quickly (first try) my baby took to it at 10 months! I will definitely be getting more with the next baby!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple
Elizabeth
23/08/2025
US
Part of promotion
Breastfed baby success
My daughter is six months old and hasn’t been successful with taking bottles. It hadn’t been an issue, until one day I had a hair appointment and my husband tried five different bottles for her, to no avail. I came home to a frustrated husband and a sad baby, and the only upside was my hair looked great haha! Because of event I wasn’t sure how these nipples would work, but we needed to find something! Happily, this nipple set works the best for her! The wide base allows her to latch and the nipple stays in her mouth. The flow is a great speed for her because she doesn’t have to fight for milk, but also isn’t rushed by the milk. I appreciate the ease of cleaning. We’ve used bottles in the past that have multiple pieces to clean and sanitize, and this was so simple! The material also felt like it was great quality and will stand up to the test of time. I received this product as a part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple
Katie
20/08/2025
US
Part of promotion
Natural flow
These Avent natural response nipples are the best! My baby is breastfed and bottle fed, so I do worry about nipple confusing or her not taking the breast after regularly drinking from bottles. These nipples lead to no nipple confusion at all with her. I also really appreciate the little amount of pieces there are, making them super easy to clean! There is no places for hidden milk residue and they can easily be popped into my bottle sterilizer daily with no problems. Another thing I appreciate about these nipples is that there is not a need for paced bottle feeding. I no longer need to worry about the angle I tilt the bottle because she has control over the flow. When using these nipples to feed her she regularly stops and breathes on her own without me needing to tip the bottle down. Giving her control over the flow helps prevent an upset belly or spit ups. It does not drip out when she is not drinking which helps prevent messes. I have received this product for free in exchange for my honest review from Stellar Product Testing Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple
Compared to previous packaging.
Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.