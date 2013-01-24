Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    As protective of your baby as you are

    Baby bottle warmers and sterilizers

    Our bottle sterilizers in a nutshell

    Philips Avent Sterilizers Kill 99% of germs Icon

    Kill 99.9% of germs

    Philips Avent Sterilizers Quick and Convenient Icon

    Quick and convenient

    Philips Avent Sterilizer Space Saving Design Icon

    Space-saving design

    Electric steam sterilizer

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer Flexible
    From*: $74.99

    Microwave steam sterilizer

    Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer Quick
    From*: $31.99

    Microwave steam sterilizer bags

    Philips Avent microwave bag sterilizer
    From*: $15.99

    Our bottle warmers in a nutshell

    Philips Avent Bottle Warmers in 3 minutes

    Prepare bottles and baby food

    Philips Avent Bottle Warmers icon

    Warms evenly, no hot spots

    Gently defrosts

    Fast bottle warmer

    Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming.

    Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer Bottles and Container
    Philips Avent Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • A quick guide to storing and serving breast milk

      Bottle warmers and sterilizers

      A quick guide to storing and serving breast milk

    • The efficient parent’s guide to bottle feeding

      Bottle warmers and sterilizers

      The efficient parent’s guide to bottle feeding

    Just like a new parent, our sterilizers are pretty adaptable. Use them to clean bottles as well as pacifiers, breast pumps and teething rings. Handy, right?"

    Philips Design team

    Number one brand recommended by Moms

    Baby bottle warmers and sterilizers


    Meet a bottle warmer and sterilizer range that's as protective of your baby as you are. Our electric and microwave bottle sterilizers kill 99.9% of germs and are low on kitchen space. At mealtime, use our bottle warmers to defrost and gently warm milk to the ideal temperature. Bon appetit!

     

    *Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

