The Philips Avent Natural baby bottle is designed for moms who want to combine breast and bottle feeding. The ultra soft, breast-shaped nipple encourages a natural latch and mimics the feel of a breast, making the switch between breast and bottle as smooth as possible for you and your baby.
Wide breast-shaped nipple allows for natural latch on
Ultra soft nipple mimics the feel of the breast
Airflex valve designed to reduce feeding issues such as colic
The wide, breast-shaped nipple is designed to encourage your baby to latch on just like they would to the breast, making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Ultra soft nipple
When you’re wanting to create a smooth bottle feeding experience for your breastfed baby, it can help to keep things as natural as possible. That’s why we created a nipple with an ultra soft texture that’s designed to mimic the feel of a breast.
Flexible spiral design
The spiral design of the nipple and petals ensure it naturally flexes, so your baby can enjoy an uninterrupted feed.
Anti-colic Airflex valve
The anti-colic valve in the Natural baby bottle designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and away from your baby’s tummy.
What other moms say about Philips Avent Natural baby bottles