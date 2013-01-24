Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    The most natural way to bottle feed
    Explore all baby bottles

    Natural baby bottles

    Anti-colic baby bottles
    Baby bottle sets
    Avent Natural baby bottle, 9oz/260ml
    Buy Now
    Anti-colic baby bottles
    Baby bottle sets

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Avent Natural baby bottle
      Philips shop price
      See other colors:
      cube blue image
      cube pink image
      cube purple image

      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

      Be the first to review this item

      The Philips Avent Natural baby bottle is designed for moms who want to combine breast and bottle feeding. The ultra soft, breast-shaped nipple encourages a natural latch and mimics the feel of a breast, making the switch between breast and bottle as smooth as possible for you and your baby.
      checkmark image
      Wide breast-shaped nipple allows for natural latch on
      checkmark image
      Ultra soft nipple mimics the feel of the breast
      checkmark image
      Airflex valve designed to reduce feeding issues such as colic
      checkmark image
      Ergonomic shape, easy to hold even for tiny hands
      checkmark image
      Few parts for easy cleaning and assembly
      Avent Natural baby bottle
      Number one brand recommended by Moms

      What other moms say about Philips Avent Natural baby bottles

      Be the first to review this item

      Go with the right flow

      Philips AVENT natural nipples from 0m to 6m+
      Ultra soft and flexible nipples for younger babies
      Philips AVENT natural nipples from 0m to 6m+
      Smooth, bite-resistant nipples for older babies

      As your baby grows, the nipple that’s best for them will change too. They’ll become more confident at drinking from a baby bottle and can drink more milk in a shorter amount of time.

       

      Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage. They range from ultra soft to bite resistant, and slow to fast flow. 

      Explore Philips Avent Natural nipples

      Insider advice to make your choice easier

      You might also like

      Philips AVENT Fast bottle warmer

      Fast Bottle warmer

      Quickly and evenly warms your milk
      Explore Fast bottle warmer
      Philips AVENT 3 in 1 electric steam sterilizer

      3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

      Convenient and effective sterilization
      Explore Electric steam sterilizer
      Philips AVENT Drying rack

      Drying rack

      Clean and tidy drying
      Explore Drying rack
      Meet the Baby+ App

      Meet the Baby+ App

      Track your baby's development and save those special moments forever. Get the supportive Baby app for moms and dads!

      Download now:
      Download on the app store
      Download on Google Play

      This one's a keeper

      We designed our bottle range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms.

      Philips Avent compatible parts bottles sippy cups breast pumps
      Based on 2018 online satisfaction survey conducted globally of 8,000+ female users of childcare brands and products
      Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

      Have a question?
      We're here to help

      Explore FAQs and manuals
      Icon of Healthcare Professional

      Are you a healthcare professional?

      Go to professional site
      Back to top

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact us