    Natural response bottles banner
    552 reviews

    Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle

    Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

    This product is discontinued
    Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle

    Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles let milk flow only when baby actively drinks. So they can drink, swallow, and breathe — just like breastfeeding.

    Natural Response Baby Bottle

    Works with your baby's natural rhythm

    Baby drinks, swallows and breathes using their natural rhythm, like at the breast

    Breast-shaped nipple

    Go with the right flow

    Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow for your baby's development stage — from slow to fast flow.

    Getting started

    Be patient as baby adjusts

    Natural Response baby bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

    Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

    The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

    The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

    Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

    The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

    Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

    Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

    Let your little one be the guide

    Let your little one be the guide

    For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those who suckle more gently may need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.

    Natural Response

    Your baby is unique — now their bottle is, too

    Our Natural Response Nipple lets babies drink with their own natural rhythm, like when breastfeeding.

    With you every step of the way

    Meet our Pregnancy+ App

    Ready to explore the world's leading pregnancy tracker app? Join more than 50 million users for expert advice, daily articles, tips, and interactive 3D models to track your baby's development.

    Reviews

    Expert help and advice

    Customer care

    We are here to support with tips & tricks, accessories, and care.

    * 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

