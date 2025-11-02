I received this bottle as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. This bottle works great with my two-month-old daughter's reflux! This bottle is one of our favorites and big enough to grow with her as she increases feeding size! The variety of nipple flow choices and 9 ounce capacity allows us to use this bottle for many months to come as her eating habits change. The no-drip tip allows her to stop and breathe without choking. This feature puts her in control of how much she takes at once before taking a break. With her age she is only in the first stage of feeding so the nipple included was the perfect flow. Another amazing feature is the wide shape of the nipple. Having a wider nipple allows less air in through the sides of her mouth while eating. This nipple is the most similar to a breast making it easier for baby to adjust. It's also easy to clean, which allows baby the best feeding experience.