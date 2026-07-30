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Feel the Care

20x more effective than a manual toothbrush, gentle on gums

Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Our most advanced

Personalized care for your oral health

Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 Series
Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 Series
20x more effective¹, gentle on gums with SenseIQ technology
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

Complete care for your oral health, gently removes up to 2000% more plaque¹

Philips Sonicare 7000 Series

Philips Sonicare 7000 Series

Advanced care for healthier gums, gently removes up to 10X more plaque²

Philips Sonicare 6000 Series

Philips Sonicare 6000 Series

Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums, gently removes 10x more plaque³

Philips Sonicare 4000-5000 Series

Philips Sonicare 4000-5000 Series

Advanced care for whiter teeth⁴, gently removes 7x more plaque¹

Philips Sonicare for Kids

Philips Sonicare for Kids

A fun start to a healthy routine, helping your kids develop healthy habits.

Stronger on plaque1, gentle on gums

Sweep away plaque

Whatever your oral health goals may be, our brush heads will help you get the job done. We've designed our toothbrushes to keep plaque removal on course with 2000% more plaque removal1 than a manual toothbrush.2

Bristles stay gentle on gums

Bristles stay gentle on gums

Our dedicated brush heads have a unique design and configuration to deliver the kind of clean you need. All while keeping your gums happy.3

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.4

  • SenseIQ Technology for your personalized experience

    Balance your brushing style and sense your pressure, motion and coverage. When too much pressure is applied, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust to help protect your teeth and gums.

  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

    Experience the Next-Generation Sonicare that delivers a consistent, gentle and effective clean - even in the hard-to-reach areas

Visual Pressure Sensor

The light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

Visual Pressure Sensor
Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it. Give your clean a boost with our modes and intensities.

Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

Achieve your oral health care goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalized to you.

Brushing insights in the palm of your hand
Sustainability

Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 20205.

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations6.

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush 

  2. in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 2 weeks 

  3. in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks 

  4. in White Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste in 1 week vs. a manual toothbrush 

  5. Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world 

  6. Our operations = our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel 