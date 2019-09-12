Search terms
Smart brushing experience. Always get it right, no guesswork!
Different modes for all dental needs
3 premium brush heads
Stylish glass charger and travel case
Introducing our best ever electric toothbrush, from the brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide.
Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush delivers unbeatable performance and great looks, giving you a month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes. Get 100% coverage with 100% confidence.
1 brush head
Travel case
With Sonicare ProtectiveClean toothbrushes, feel the difference of gentle clean while whitening your teeth and improving your gum health up to 100%*.
ProtectiveClean toothbrushes are available with subscription of handles and brush heads.
* than a manual toothbrush
Choose the perfect brush heads for your oral care goals and ensure you never run out. BrushSync technology automatically reorders based on your actual brushing usage and is easy to set up and manage in the Philips Sonicare connected app.
Download the app. And subscribe now.
Best in class plaque removal and gum health improvement*
*Premium toothbrush segment above $199 MSRP; DiamondClean Smart when used with C3 brush head vs. Oral-B Genius 8000 with FlossAction brush head, when used in non-connected mode.
Sonicare delivers everything you need to look good and feel good.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart, HX9903/01, is our most smart electric toothbrush comes with premium brush heads and stylish accessories.
DiamondClean Smart 9300
For complete oral care
Philips shop price$199.99*
HX9903/01
ProtectiveClean 6100 - Subscription available
Whitens teeth in just 1 week**
Philips shop price$109.95*
HX6877/21
ProtectiveClean 5100 - Subscription available
Improves gum health up to 100%**
Philips shop price$89.99*
HX6850/60
User reviews
Overall rating 4.3 / 5
Overall rating 4.5 / 5
Overall rating 4.5 / 5
Brush heads
Modes
W/ Deep Clean Mode
Pressure sensor
2 minutes smarttimer
Battery life
Subscription
Accessories
Available colors
