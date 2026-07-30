2 year warranty
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Our most advanced
Complete care for your oral health, gently removes up to 2000% more plaque¹
Advanced care for healthier gums, gently removes up to 10X more plaque²
Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums, gently removes 10x more plaque³
Advanced care for whiter teeth⁴, gently removes 7x more plaque¹
A fun start to a healthy routine, helping your kids develop healthy habits.
Our dedicated brush heads have a unique design and configuration to deliver the kind of clean you need. All while keeping your gums happy.3
Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.4
Balance your brushing style and sense your pressure, motion and coverage. When too much pressure is applied, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust to help protect your teeth and gums.
Experience the Next-Generation Sonicare that delivers a consistent, gentle and effective clean - even in the hard-to-reach areas
The light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it. Give your clean a boost with our modes and intensities.
Achieve your oral health care goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalized to you.
Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations6.
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Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
vs. a manual toothbrush
in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 2 weeks
in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
in White Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste in 1 week vs. a manual toothbrush
Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations = our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel