Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Electric toothbrushes

    Next-level clean.
    Next-level care.

    Next-level clean.
    Next-level care.
    Explore all electric toothbrushes
    DiamondClean Purple

    Next-level clean.
    Next-level care.

    Explore all electric toothbrushes
    Sonicare gives you everything you need for a confident smile
    philips sonicare innovative brush technology image
    Innovative Sonicare technology
    philips sonicare clinically proven image
    Clinically proven toothbrushes and brush heads
    philips sonicare personalized brushing experience image
    Personalized brushing experience, with built-in sensors and modes
    sticker best in class image

    DiamondClean Smart 

    For complete, confident oral care

    Be the first to review this item

    Smart brushing experience. Always get it right, no guesswork!

    Different modes for all dental needs

    3 premium brush heads

    Stylish glass charger and travel case

    Introducing our best ever electric toothbrush, from the brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide.

     

    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush delivers unbeatable performance and great looks, giving you a month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes. Get 100% coverage with 100% confidence.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush, HX9903/01 - white
    Select your color:
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, White
    HX9903/01
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Black
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Silver
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Pink
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $199.99
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush, HX9903/11 - lack
    Select your color:
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, White
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Black
    HX9903/11
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Silver
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Pink
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $199.95
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush, HX9903/41 - Silver
    Select your color:
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, White
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Black
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Silver
    HX9903/41
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Pink
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $199.95
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush, HX9903/21 -Pink
    Select your color:
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, White
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Black
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Silver
    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart color options, Pink
    HX9903/21
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $199.95
    sticker subscription image

    ProtectiveClean

    For an effective, yet gentle clean

    Be the first to review this item

    Different modes for all dental needs

    1 brush head

    Travel case

    With Sonicare ProtectiveClean toothbrushes, feel the difference of gentle clean while whitening your teeth and improving your gum health up to 100%*.

     

    ProtectiveClean toothbrushes are available with subscription of handles and brush heads.

     

    * than a manual toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean toothbrushes, for an effective brushing

    One time price

     

    From:

    $49.95

    Explore range

    Subscription

     

    From:

    $5.99/month

    Learn more
    How subscription works
    icon package image

    Step 1

    Choose your Sonicare toothbrush.
    icon payment image

    Step 2

    Choose to pay monthly
    or all at once.
    icon delivery image

    Step 3

    Your toothbrush at your door
    in 3 to 5 days.
    icon brush head image

    Step 4

    A new brush head
    delivered every 3 months.

    DiamondClean Smart

    from $199.95

    Buy now

    Enjoy gentle and effective care with Philips Sonicare 

    philips sonicare diamondclean smart sonic technology

    Sonicare fluid technology

    Philips Sonicare’s advanced technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.
    sonicare sonic technology image
    manual brushing image

    Did you know?

    Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.
    philips sonicare electric toothbrushes clinical proof

    Clinically proven for a superior clean

    All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush-heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective and yet gentle clean.
    philips sonicare diamondclean smart modes for all dental needs

    Different modes for all dental needs

    Set the mode and intensity for the perfect, personalized brushing experience. From gum health, plaque removal and whitening, there's the ideal setting for your needs.
    philips sonicare diamondclean smart brush head replacement

    Brush head replacement reminder

    BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.
    philips sonicare app brush ordering service image

    Brush heads delivered to your door, right when you need them

     

    Choose the perfect brush heads for your oral care goals and ensure you never run out. BrushSync technology automatically reorders based on your actual brushing usage and is easy to set up and manage in the Philips Sonicare connected  app.

     

    Download the app. And subscribe now.

    Apple store
    Google Store

    Discover all about the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart electric toothbrush

    What others say about the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart electric toothbrush

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips - the world's number one electric shaving brand

    Best in class plaque removal and gum health improvement*

     

    *Premium toothbrush segment above $199 MSRP; DiamondClean Smart when used with C3 brush head vs. Oral-B Genius 8000 with FlossAction brush head, when used in non-connected mode.

    Philips No. 1 dentist recommended electric toothbrush

    What's in the box?

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart, HX9903/01 toothbrush

    Sonicare delivers everything you need to look good and feel good.

     

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart, HX9903/01, is our most smart electric toothbrush comes with premium brush heads and stylish accessories.

    DiamondClean Smart premium brush head,1 C3 Premium Plaque Control, 1 G3 Premium Gum Care, 1 W3 Premium White.

    Premium brush heads

    Your Sonicare electric toothbrush and smart brush heads work together to give superior brushing results. It has three premium brush heads; 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control, 1 G3 Premium Gum Care, 1 W3 Premium White.
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart glass charger

    Glass charger

    Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder, to instantly start charging.
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart travel case with integrated USB charger

    Premium Travel Case

    The sleek and lightweight travel case stores your toothbrush and two brush heads hygienically when you’re on the go.
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $199.99
    See other color options ›

    Compare Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart with our other electric toothbrushes

    For complete oral care

    DiamondClean Smart 9300

    For complete oral care

    Philips shop price
    $199.99*
    HX9903/01
    Compare features
    Whitens teeth in just 1 week**

    ProtectiveClean 6100 - Subscription available

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week**

    Philips shop price
    $109.95*
    HX6877/21
    Compare features
    Improves gum health up to 100%**

    ProtectiveClean 5100 - Subscription available

    Improves gum health up to 100%**

    Philips shop price
    $89.99*
    HX6850/60
    Compare features

    User reviews

    Overall rating 4.3 / 5
    Overall rating 4.5 / 5
    Overall rating 4.5 / 5

    Brush heads
    • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
    • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
    • 1 W3 Premium White
    • 1 W DiamondClean
    • 1 G2 Optimal Gum Care

    Modes
    • 3 intensities
    • 5 modes
    • 3 intensities
    • 3 modes
    • 3 modes

    W/ Deep Clean Mode

    • -
    • -

    Pressure sensor

    2 minutes smarttimer

    Battery life
    • up to 2 weeks
    • up to 2 weeks
    • up to 2 weeks

    Subscription
    • -

    Accessories
    • Glass charger
    • Premium travel case
    • Charger
    • Travel case
    • Charger
    • Travel case

    Available colors
    • White
    • Pink
    • Black
    • Silver
    * Suggested retail price
    ** vs. a manual toothbrush
    Looking for another toothbrush?
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart HX9957
    DiamondClean Smart 9700
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart HX9924
    DiamondClean Smart 9500

    Still not sure which electric toothbrush is best for you?

    Go to electric toothbrush advisor
    Explore all electric toothbrushes

    100% satisfaction or your money back

    30 day money back guarantee
    We want you to be completely satisfied with your Philips Sonicare product. That’s why,  if after using your product, you are not 100% satisfied for any reason, we’ll offer you your money back on eligible Philips Oral Healthcare products.
    Learn more
    Improve your oral health

    Improve your oral health

    Get 15% OFF 

    & improve your oral health!

    Be the first to know about the latest products & exclusive deals.
    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

    Discover
    My Philips

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register now
    Sonicare troubleshooting

    Looking for support for your Sonicare toothbrush?

    We’re here to help!

    Get support
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us