Philips Support Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?

The Natural Response nipples behave more like a breast so your baby can drink, swallow milk, and breathe using their natural rhythm and drinking style. Milk only flows from the nipple when your baby actively drinks. Babies who are used to free-flow bottles will need to adapt to the new drinking style and will need some time to switch to the Natural Response nipple.

Most babies are sensitive to change, so adjusting to a new way of feeding may take a few attempts. When introducing a new bottle to your little one, feed them when they are relaxed and not hungry. If you have attempted to feed a few times with no success, it could be a sign that your baby needs a different nipple with another flow rate.

Finding the right nipple is important: We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples.



When should I switch the nipples? Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. Switch to our original Natural 2oz bottle (SCF039/17) with the Natural T0 nipple (SCF657/27) for an easier flow when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml using the Natural Response nipples. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.