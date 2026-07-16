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Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?

Yes, using discolored Philips Avent products is safe, provided the parts are clean and in good condition. Discoloration is harmless and is often the result of foods staining the plastic.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY916/04 , SCY914/03 , SCY914/04 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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