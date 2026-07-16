Philips Support Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?

Yes. You can use Philips Avent Natural Response nipples with thicker liquids as well as milk. These thicker liquids include anti-regurgitation (AR) formula, milk mixed with cereals, baby rice, baby food and milk mixtures, and soups.

Because thicker liquids flow more slowly, you may need a higher-numbered nipple to achieve a comfortable feeding flow for your baby.

For thicker liquids, you can use the Natural Response nipple number 6 (“Thick feed”), which is specially designed to support thicker feeds.

The Philips Avent Natural Response nipples are available in flow rates from 1 to 5 in the United States and Canada and from 1 to 6 in other countries.