Philips Support Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?

We recommend starting with the nipple that comes with the bottle and adjusting if needed.

The best way to determine whether a nipple flow rate is suitable is by watching your baby's feeding behaviour. If your baby is feeding comfortably, getting enough milk, and growing as expected, there is usually no need to change the nipple flow rate.

The Natural Response nipple only releases milk when your baby actively drinks. Because adults and babies use different sucking techniques, testing the nipple yourself is not a reliable way to assess the flow rate. Instead, watch how your baby feeds.

Use a nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby:

is not getting enough milk from the bottle or

takes to long to finish a feed

falls asleep during feeding before finishing

seems frustrated, or plays with the nipple instead of drinking.

Use a nipple with a lower flow rate if your baby:

gulps milk

coughs during feeding

has milk leaking from their mouth

Let your baby’s drinking style guide you, not their age. Babies who have an enthusiastic drinking style often use strong suction and compression while drinking, resulting in greater milk flow. Therefore, they usually need a lower nipple flow, such as nipple number 1 or 2, to avoid overflow. Slow and steady drinking babies are likely to prefer a higher nipple flow (such as nipple number 4 or 5/6) to ensure enough milk flows, regardless of the baby's age.

For newborns: Finding the right nipple is important: We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Natural T0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. When should I switch the nipples? Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. Switch to our original Natural 2oz bottle (SCF039/17) with the Natural nipple T0 (SCF657/27) when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml using the Natural Response nipples. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional. The Philips Avent Natural Response nipples are available in flow rates from 1 to 5 in the United States and Canada and from 1 to 6 in other countries. Nipples with the highest flow rate 6 are more suitable for thicker liquids or babies who want fast flow. For hygienic reasons, we recommend replacing feeding nipples every 3 months. Inspect before each use and replace them at the first signs of damage or weakness. Replacement nipples are available separately.