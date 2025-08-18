2 year warranty
SCF358/00
Warms evenly, no hotspots
Quick warming and defrosting mode
Suitable for milk and baby food
Set the milk volume, press start, and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.
Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.
When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.
Awards
4.0
of 5
159
Reviews
Seltzy123
18/08/2025
US
Easy to use
This product has been great so far! Simple to use & works very fast!
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
Asdf123
28/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The product is easy to use
The product is excellent, convenient, and easy to use.
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
Bunny568
15/08/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great product
I love that you can adjust the dial to how many ounces you’re trying to heat up. It makes the milk warm enough for baby to handle but not too warm that you have to wait for it to cool down. It was very easy to figure out and simple to use especially if you read through the instructions. Only thing I don’t like is the instructions don’t really have any explanations for the different settings and just has pictures. A written explanation would probably be best or a chart. But other than that no other complaints.
Pros
Easy and warms formula or milk to the right temp
Cons
Picture instructions instead of a chart or written
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
For 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22 °C / 72 °F in a 260 ml / 9 oz Philips Natural bottle
Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period