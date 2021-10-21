I had the opportunity to try this product through the weespring parent panel. I had my first baby 10 months ago and fell in love with philips avent bottles! The plastic case which was securely sealed, came with four medium flow nipples and the bottle came with one insert for air flow. The bottle is large enough to hold 9 ounces of milk which is very nice now that my little one requires more milk per feeding. The nice thing about the insert piece is that it is super easy and simple to clean compared to other bottles that come with (what seems like) thirteen different parts to it, requiring different brushes to clean. This insert can be washed with the same size bottle brush that you would use for the bottle base itself. The one con to this insert, I found during feedings where my baby would hold the bottle on her own. She would grab the bottle at different times where the insert was not positioned properly per the instructions allowing for maximum ventilation. The ideal position of the insert is at the bottle of the bottle when in use. I could easily remedy this by rotating the bottle while she held but if left on her own, she would not of known how. My child has always seemed to prefer more narrow bottle nipples but I do believe it is important to have a variety of nipples to avoid confusion. My little one took to the anti-collic medium flow nipple perfectly! I love that this nipple has more surface area to it (as a natural breast would have) compared to other more narrow kinds of bottle nipples. I did notice that after using the medium flow nipple, my little one would have less burps and hiccups compared to before. After a little longer usage I notice my child also had little to no spit up compared to before using this product. I appreciate that the nipple is BPA free! We ended up loving this system so much that we can’t wait to purchase more!