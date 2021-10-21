2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF680/37
SCF683/17
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2 pcs
Medium flow teat
3m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Awards
4.7
of 5
102
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Cat9537
21/10/2021
US
Part of promotion
Great
These are great nipples. Perfect flow for my 8 month old.
Pros
Different flows
Cons
Wish the 9 oz bottles came with size 3 and 4 nipples.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF423/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF423/47 Anti-colic nipple
Kari8705
22/05/2019
US
Perfect flow for hungry and impatient babies
I recieved this product from weespring parent panel and I'm so glad I did! We had reached the point with my son that he's becoming less interested in a bottle and more in solids. At 10 months he still needs a healthy dose of milk so we need something that would speed up the flow of his milk and make it less work to get what he wanted. These avent medium flow nipples worked great! We were using 1 other brand and 1 other avent bottle that used slower flows and I had no idea it would make such a difference to increase it. He seemed to really like the easier flow and had no issues transitioning to a new nipple. We're lucky that he hasn't had much of an issue with gas but maybe we can contribute that to these bottles/ nipples in the first place. Having another option to use when we know he's hungry and less patient is a great tool to have! I would highly recommend these especially for older babies that need a little more with a little less delay.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF423/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF423/47 Anti-colic nipple
Amanda12
16/05/2019
US
Less Gas
As part of a WeeSpring Parent panel, I was able to use the Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottle with medium flow nipples. We have been using Avent bottles since day 1 and occasionally sprinkling in another brand here and there. What was so unique about the Avent bottles with the anti-colic nipple is that it's only 1 piece!!! The air magically sneaks around the nipple and not into my kid! It was so easy to clean and assemble, I don't know that I'd use anything else in the future! I did notice a difference in how gassy baby was so that was also a HUGE BONUS!!! All-in-all, I highly recommend these nipples!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF423/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF423/47 Anti-colic nipple
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011