2 year warranty
3 Bottles
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.2
of 5
144
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
mamadafforn
02/02/2018
US
Nice bottles
I thought these bottles were great. My son took to them just fine even though he is mostly breastfed. He doesn't have a lot of colic or gas issues so I can't necessarily say they helped with that but they were easy to clean and assemble. I received this product from the weeSpring Parent Panel in exchange for an honest review.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
heather86
01/02/2018
US
Great bottles
Thank you to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle. I used it to feed my newborn and he really enjoyed it. He has had some issues with gas and feeding from this bottle seemed to make it a little more manageable for him. The nipple was the perfect size and I could tell he really enjoyed it. The bottles were very easy to clean and to put together. The shape was easy to hold and manage while feeding. I would highly recommend these bottles for not only babies who have problems with gas or colic, but for all babies!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
Gentryx4
21/06/2017
US
Love this!
I used these for daughter, and loved them. She was mainly breastfed, but had no trouble transitioning to the bottle if I was away. She never had issues being gassy. I was however, bad about putting in the extra piece which would cause a mess. However, that was my fault!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.