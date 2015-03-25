ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

Philips Avent VIABreast Milk Containers

SCF612/10

3.1
| (11) Reviews
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced

Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced

SCF291/00

Manual breast pump

Manual breast pump

SCF310/20

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF680/37

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF683/17

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF683/37

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF683/57

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF684/37

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF685/37

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF686/37

Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

SCF683/67

Cup for milk storage

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

  • For storage in refrigerator or freezer

Easy to organize

Easy to organize

Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

Fit all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples

The breast milk storage containers are compatible with all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

For use in fridge/freezer

The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

11

Reviews

2

25/03/2015

US

US

Useful

Very useful to store milk in fridge or freezer. Be careful to close the cup correctly, else it may leak. I would recommand it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers

08/06/2014

US

US

I highly recommend this product!

My first experience with this system was in 2010 when my first child was born. I found it to be extremely convenient to be able to pump into, freeze, and then thaw for feedings, all from the same container. My husband and childcare provider never had any problems with thawing or feeding from the containers. The only time I had a slight problem was when I hadn't screwed the lid on correctly and a little milk leaked. Be sure to check it's on correctly before transporting. The system worked so well with our first child that I decided to use it again with our second child. So far, no problems. I love that I could reuse the bottles and nipples! My Avent pump is still going strong after 15 months of pumping with our first child and so far 4 months with our second. :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers

29/07/2013

US

US

Great storage option - Held up well for a year

We used the storage containers for a year while I breast feed my son and found them to hold up great over and over. The lids worked just fine for us. I found it easy to tell if the lid wasn't secure well the first time. They stack well in the freezer and the sharpie used to note the date came right off when washed. The attachments for the nipple worked well too, so we rarely used our actual bottles, leaving less to wash later. We've just gotten them back out to use again with baby #2.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 