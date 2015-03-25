2 year warranty
SCF612/10
SCF291/00
SCF310/20
SCF680/37
SCF683/17
SCF683/37
SCF683/57
SCF684/37
SCF685/37
SCF686/37
SCF683/67
For storage in refrigerator or freezer
Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents
The breast milk storage containers are compatible with all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.
The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe
3.1
of 5
11
Reviews
Sofsof12
25/03/2015
US
Useful
Very useful to store milk in fridge or freezer. Be careful to close the cup correctly, else it may leak. I would recommand it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers
laurenmomof2
08/06/2014
US
I highly recommend this product!
My first experience with this system was in 2010 when my first child was born. I found it to be extremely convenient to be able to pump into, freeze, and then thaw for feedings, all from the same container. My husband and childcare provider never had any problems with thawing or feeding from the containers. The only time I had a slight problem was when I hadn't screwed the lid on correctly and a little milk leaked. Be sure to check it's on correctly before transporting. The system worked so well with our first child that I decided to use it again with our second child. So far, no problems. I love that I could reuse the bottles and nipples! My Avent pump is still going strong after 15 months of pumping with our first child and so far 4 months with our second. :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers
MegM
29/07/2013
US
Great storage option - Held up well for a year
We used the storage containers for a year while I breast feed my son and found them to hold up great over and over. The lids worked just fine for us. I found it easy to tell if the lid wasn't secure well the first time. They stack well in the freezer and the sharpie used to note the date came right off when washed. The attachments for the nipple worked well too, so we rarely used our actual bottles, leaving less to wash later. We've just gotten them back out to use again with baby #2.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Breast Milk Containers
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.