Hi there, Thank you for sharing your experience with the Classic bottles on here. We're sorry to hear your bottles kept leaking; this surely doesn't sound like an ideal experience for your little one. We'd like to share some tips, in case they do the trick for you: 1) Always assemble the nipples under wet conditions. If the nipple is dry: wet the base with pre-boiled water before pulling the nipple through the screw ring, to ensure the skirt will slip easily into place inside the neck of the bottle and form a seal. 2) Check that the top section has not been over-tightened, as this can distort or trap the anti-colic skirt, which will not allow the proper operation of the one-way valve. 3) Ensure formula powder is not present on the inside top fraction of the bottle. Remove any debris or residue that may collect around the rim of the bottle base before assembly. If you have any further questions, please feel free to get in touch via social media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (https://philips.to/fb247) and Twitter (https://philips.to/tw247). Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website (https://philips.to/2XeizXO). One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon! Kind regards, Philips Consumer Care