2 year warranty
SCF683/67
9oz
Variable Flow Nipple
Attach the easy-grip handles to the Philips Avent baby bottle.
Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout
Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently
3.3
of 5
6
Reviews
kdoyle2017
05/08/2014
US
I love the Tempo bottles
It was pure luck that I came across them at a baby resale shop but I took the two I found home thinking it would be hard to find the liners. HA! I have 150 liners but only one bottle left! These are the best bottles I have ever used and I am a mother of four. I just wish I could find more!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Tempo- Disposable System SCF649/01 Natural Feeding Nurser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Tempo- Disposable System SCF649/01 Natural Feeding Nurser
Samantha6
22/08/2012
US
Love these bottles!
I started with Playtex drop-ins and loved that bottle but hated having to buy the drop-ins once I had stopped nursing. The Avent bottle has similar nipple shape and is easy to use and clean! I would use this bottle a thousand times over. It's always great to find a product that actually works!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF683/67 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF683/67 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit
JazzyJune
31/07/2012
US
Love the
I got a bottle at my babyshower & used it just because i had it. Compared to all the 1'sI got & used Avent is the best one. Then went and bought 6 more and trashed the rest. There is no leakage and they are super easy to clean I had to chage the nipples not because they were bad quality but because my son needed and faster flow. I would recommend these botttle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF683/57 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF683/57 Classic baby bottle