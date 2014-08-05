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  • Baby's first step to using a cup
  • Baby's first step to using a cup
  • Baby's first step to using a cup
  • Baby's first step to using a cup

Philips AventBaby Bottle Trainer Kit

SCF683/67

3.3
| (6) Reviews
Baby's first step to using a cup
The Philips Avent SCF683/67 bottle is designed to be gentle on baby's gums with a soft, non-spill drinking spout.
See all benefits

Baby bottle with easy-grip handles

Baby's first step to using a cup

  • 9oz

  • Variable Flow Nipple

Attach the easy-grip handles to the feeding bottle

Attach the easy-grip handles to the feeding bottle

Attach the easy-grip handles to the Philips Avent baby bottle.

Replace nipple with the soft spout

Replace nipple with the soft spout

Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout

Easy to grip, removable handles

Easy to grip, removable handles

Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

6

Reviews

4
2

05/08/2014

US

US

I love the Tempo bottles

It was pure luck that I came across them at a baby resale shop but I took the two I found home thinking it would be hard to find the liners. HA! I have 150 liners but only one bottle left! These are the best bottles I have ever used and I am a mother of four. I just wish I could find more!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Tempo- Disposable System SCF649/01 Natural Feeding Nurser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Tempo- Disposable System SCF649/01 Natural Feeding Nurser

22/08/2012

US

US

Love these bottles!

I started with Playtex drop-ins and loved that bottle but hated having to buy the drop-ins once I had stopped nursing. The Avent bottle has similar nipple shape and is easy to use and clean! I would use this bottle a thousand times over. It's always great to find a product that actually works!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF683/67 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF683/67 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

31/07/2012

US

US

Love the

I got a bottle at my babyshower & used it just because i had it. Compared to all the 1'sI got & used Avent is the best one. Then went and bought 6 more and trashed the rest. There is no leakage and they are super easy to clean I had to chage the nipples not because they were bad quality but because my son needed and faster flow. I would recommend these botttle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF683/57 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF683/57 Classic baby bottle

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