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  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store

Philips AventBaby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced

SCF291/00

4.2
| (93) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Sterilise in minutes and simply store
Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Sterilize in just 10 mins

Sterilise in minutes and simply store

  • Bottle Sterilizer

  • Advanced

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

93

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

1

12/10/2022

US

US

Verified buyer

Great product

This sterilizer is very easy to use and straight forward. Love the safety features of it turning off when finished. Just wish I would’ve got the one with the built in dryer as it takes a while to air dry. Overall great product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced

21/09/2021

US

US

Easy to use and to clean

Best purchase i made for my babys health, easy to use, easy to clean and like all Avent products you get the quality you pay

Pros

Fast and secure way to sterilized baby bottles

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced

07/04/2021

US

US

Nifty

I've actually really enjoyed using this bottle sterilizer. And my favorite things about is doesn't just sterilize bottles, Apostle sterilize teethers, pacifiers, and small rubber / plastic toys. One of my least favorite things to do when I buy a new teether or pacifier is having to boil water and this completely solve the issue. It's very easy to add the water how much you need in there put the lid on and start the sterilizer. It's definitely one of those things being just turn around and walk away forget about until it's done. My only critique is I wish the tongs that they provided were longer. The products that I second their to be sterilized never come out with a weird spotting or a weird coating on them. The product doesn't take up too much counter space as well. I definitely see myself getting tons of use out of this product. I received this product for free for my unbiased and truthful review.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

  2. Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period