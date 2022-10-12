Love this!! Buy it - it will save you loads of time! When I first received I noticed there is a simple push on/off button and expected something more complex, but quickly realized that was really all there was to steaming the water to sanitize. So simple, but a huge time saver! I breastfeed and work full time so have plenty of bottles and pump parts needing to be sanitized every single day! This is my second kiddo, and with my first I used steam clean bags, which were small and could only fit a few bottles/parts in the microwave at a time. I also always lost track of how often I used the bags before I needed to replace them. I love how the bottles fit perfectly in the bottom part and a top section for smaller pieces like bottle nipples and pump parts. After each sanitize the bottles/pump parts are very hot/clean and seems to work as it should! I wish I would have had this for my first kiddo! The one con is that it does take up some counter space and is pretty tall. But with the baby phase I think you just have to embrace all the extra stuff you need for the time period. I definitely recommend. Saves time and gives you piece of mind having clean bottles and pump parts for your little one. Thanks to the Stellar Product testing panel for providing me with this sterilizer!