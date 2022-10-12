2 year warranty
Bottle Sterilizer
Advanced
Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.
4.2
of 5
93
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
12/10/2022
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great product
This sterilizer is very easy to use and straight forward. Love the safety features of it turning off when finished. Just wish I would’ve got the one with the built in dryer as it takes a while to air dry. Overall great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced
Agmm
21/09/2021
US
Easy to use and to clean
Best purchase i made for my babys health, easy to use, easy to clean and like all Avent products you get the quality you pay
Pros
Fast and secure way to sterilized baby bottles
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced
Birdlegs2
07/04/2021
US
Nifty
I've actually really enjoyed using this bottle sterilizer. And my favorite things about is doesn't just sterilize bottles, Apostle sterilize teethers, pacifiers, and small rubber / plastic toys. One of my least favorite things to do when I buy a new teether or pacifier is having to boil water and this completely solve the issue. It's very easy to add the water how much you need in there put the lid on and start the sterilizer. It's definitely one of those things being just turn around and walk away forget about until it's done. My only critique is I wish the tongs that they provided were longer. The products that I second their to be sterilized never come out with a weird spotting or a weird coating on them. The product doesn't take up too much counter space as well. I definitely see myself getting tons of use out of this product. I received this product for free for my unbiased and truthful review.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF291/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period