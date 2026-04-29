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Bottle warmers & sterilizers
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Philips Avent Baby Bottle Sterilizer Advanced
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All (5)
Why does only one side of the heating plate on my Philips sterilizer boil?
How much water should I use for my Philips Avent sterilizer?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How do I remove the white/brown spots on my Philips Avent sterilizer's heating plate?
What products can I sterilize with my Philips Avent sterilizer?
VIABreast Milk Containers
VIAAvent Refill Cups
My Philips Avent sterilizer stopped working
The Philips Avent sterilizer indicator light does not light up
My Avent sterilizer's heating plate shows white/brown spots
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