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  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort

Philips AventManual breast pump

SCF310/20

3.4
| (12) Reviews
Designed for Comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/20 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

Designed for Comfort

  • Includes 4oz bottle

Clinically proven results*

Clinically proven results*

The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

Unique system for easy milk storage

Unique system for easy milk storage

Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

12

Reviews

14/03/2019

US

US

Love love love

I wanted to give kudos to the Avent manual pump. I was an oversupplier until I stopped pumping a few weeks ago. I pumped for a year using only the Avent manual pump. I never had to replace any parts or the pump itself. I can't say enough good things about it because with the help of this pump, I was able to provide my cub with enough breast milk to store and enough to give him fresh milk throughout the day when he wasn't breastfeeding. It was also extremely easy to take to places like work or on a road trip (not driving of course lol) Thank you!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

18/06/2012

US

US

Best pump around

I was given a manual pump in the hospital..it was useless..I purchased an expensive electric pump and it took me a half hour of pumping to get 2oz of milk..someone recommended this pump to me, I found it on sale at a local grocery store, used it once and pumped 8oz of milk from each breast within 10 minutes..it's so easy to use, gentle on your breast and easy to clean..I now recommend this pump to everyone and plan on using it with baby number 2 due in October! I honestly can not sing enough praises for this pump!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

27/01/2012

US

US

I love this pump!

Anyone who has problems with this pump is using it wrong. I don't have any leaking problems. I've seen people say it has too many parts and that's just laziness! I've tried the cheaper electric pumps and they do nothing, no suction. I can pump with my manual Avent pump just as fast as a medela double electric pump and Avent is a fraction of the cost of those. The best thing is how you can control the pressure if you are tender.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.