    Handblender
    handblender masthead

    Philips ProMix immersion blender

    Ultimate power, Endless meal variety

    handblender image

    ProMix Hand blender HR1670/92

    SpeedTouch technology and Turbo boost for seamless power control and great results on any recipe or ingredient
    Ergonomic grip for maximum control of power and easy handling
    Multiple easy click accessories for blending, whisking, chopping and more
    Suggested retail price: $129.95
    SpeedTouch technology

     

    As you squeeze, the power increases – seamlessly.

    For smooth blending and great results on any recipe or type of ingredients, at the touch of a button.
    Powerful 300W motor

     

    Reliable and strong for quick blending action and driving of your hand blender accessories. Thanks to its block-safe feature, it will not overheat.
    ProMix design

     

    Uniquely designed blending bar with advanced technology that creates the optimal food flow, for faster and smoother blending.

    Choose the best ProMix Hand blender for you

    Healthy homemade meals made easy<br/>starting from

    ProMix Handblender HR1686/92

    Healthy homemade meals made easy
    starting from

    Philips shop price
    Perfect for soups, purees & shakes
    HR1686/92
    Compare features
    Optimized control for speedy meal preparation<br/>starting from

    ProMix Handblender HR1670/92

    Optimized control for speedy meal preparation
    starting from

    Philips shop price
    $129.95*
    Blend, whisk, mash, chop & more
    HR1670/92
    Compare features

    Features
    • 300W motor, SpeedTouch Technology, XL Multichopper Accessory, Whisk, Beaker
    • 300W motor, SpeedTouch Technology, Beaker

    Power
    • Powerful 300W block safe motor for great blending results
    • Powerful 300W block safe motor for great blending results

    Speed Setting
    • SpeedTouch Technology for seamless speed control
    • SpeedTouch Technology for seamless speed control

    Versatility
    • Single button release for easy assembly of accessories
    • Single button release for easy assembly of accessories

    Ease of Use
    • Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling
    • Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling
    Accessories

    whisk

    Whisk 

    This single whisk is ideal for making mayonnaise, whipping cream, whisking eggs and more, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Double mixer

    Double Mixer

    Simply click onto your Philips Avance ProMix hand blender to make smooth batters, for delicious homemade cakes, light, soft cupcakes and fluffy pastries, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    XL chopper

    XL Chopper

    At 1000ml, you can prepare larger amounts of food, including chopped fruits and vegetables as well as freshly ground meats, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Potato masher

    Potato Masher

    Quickly mashes potatoes – and lets you make silky vegetable purees, baby food and other dishes, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    handblender image

    Compatible with Avance SpeedTouch HR167X series

    Food processor

    Food Processor

    Attaches in one click, so you can quickly slice vegetables – including julienne slicing – and finely chopped meats combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Cube cutter

    Cube Cutter

    For chunkier salads or soups, this accessory lets you quickly cube vegetables, potatoes and other ingredients, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Multichopper accessory

    XL Chopper with MultiChopper Accessory

    Features ChopDrop technology for perfectly fine-chopped ingredients – so you can easily make salsa, chop fruit, grind meat and more, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.

    Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button


    Want to get the most out of your new Philips ProMix hand blender? Get inspired with these videos! Watch how you can make delicious homemade food quickly and easily – thanks to your new Philips hand blender and accessories.
    humus image
    pumpkin soup
    Pumpkin soup made quick and easy
    homemade humus
    Homemade hummus featuring XL Chopper and Compact Chopper
    cream puff
    Cream puffs made at home with the Whisk and Double Mixer
    potato fritter
    Malaysian potato fritters made with the Potato Masher
    carrot salad
    Colorful and healthy carrot salad with the Food Processor
    salad olivier
    Delicious Salad Olivier in seconds with the Cube Cutter
    roasted chicken
    Honey and lemon roasted chicken using the MultiChopper

    Awards

    IF Award
    Reddot award

    Be the first to review this item

    Quick and easy recipes your family will love


    Making fresh homemade food is even easier – and faster – with the Philips ProMix hand blender. We’ve featured a few favorites here. Enjoy!
    See full recipes here
